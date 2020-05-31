9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 31, 2020
type here...
General News

Give women opportunity to lead. They can do much better-Gender Minister

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
General News Give women opportunity to lead. They can do much better-Gender Minister
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Gender Minister, Elizabeth Phiri, has called for increased participation of women in politics. Ms. Phiri says women have for long been left behind and not considered when it came to political participation.

She says it is high time society started supporting them to aspire for political office.

And The Minister challenged Political Parties to adopt 50 percent of women in the coming 2020 General election.

“Give women opportunity to lead. They can do much better given an opportunity in the political arena. I challenge all political parties in the country to ensure that as the 2020 election comes, they appoint 50 percent as a way of empowering the females.

Rwanda has done, we can also do it,” she says.

She was speaking during the launch of a Manual on Women Leadership and Political Violence Management by Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) today.

The manual which is done in conjunction with Hivos and Zambia National Women’s Lobby, is aimed at strengthening public influence and increase the role of women leaders in shaping the Country’s development and addressing political violence especially during elections.

She says women’s track record in shaping developmental decisions needs to be effectively profiled though it can only be done in a violence free society.

And ZCID says the launch of the manual will contribute positively to achieving more numbers of women in Politics.

Mr. Silavwe says Zambians should stand to support women in Politics if development is to take shape in the country.

Meanwhile, William Chilufya, representing Hivos says it is projects like what ZCID has embarked on that will see women be empowered and have a safe space in Politics.

He has hope that women can make it in Zambian Politics only if they are supported by society.

[Read 44 times, 44 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePF Government Is In Very Serious Trouble. It Has Failed To Manage Its Debt
Next articleZambia Applauds SADC Joint Efforts on Covid-19

3 COMMENTS

  2. Quote:And The Minister challenged Political Parties to adopt 50 percent of women in the coming 2020 General election.

    THIS AM AFRAID IS NOT ATTAINABLE IN A DEMOCRACY, ITS EITHER WE WILL HAVE MORE THAN 50% WOMEN AND LESS MEN OR VICE VERSA, FIRSTLY YOU CAN’T IMPOSE ANY GENDER ON ANY VOTER,HOW DO YOU DO ACHIEVE THAT IN DEMOCRATIC STATE, ANYLESS YOU PUT UP RESTRICTIONS THAT 50% OF THE CONSTITUENCIES ONLY WOMEN WILL STAND AS COUNCILORS AND MPS, BUT AGAIN THAT IS DENYING ELECTORATES AN TO CHOOSE THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES AND FOR THE PARTICIPATING WOMEN ITS LIKE DOWNGRADING, THATS MAKES IT LOOK LIKE THEY CAN’T COMPETE WITH MEN. MAYBE IN ONE PARTY STATES OR COMMUNIST STATES THAT CAN BE POSSIBLE.

  3. Joyce Nonde, Dola, Banda (former PF VC), Mumbi Phiri, Gean Kapata,Tasila and mama Wina compared to Marry Shuma, Linda Kasonde, L Miti and Musamba Proud ……… your judgement is as good as mine.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

President Lungu determined to complete all developmental projects  

President Edgar Lungu says he wants to see all developmental projects currently underway countrywide completed.   The Head of State said...
Read more
Economy

Government to resume fruit processing plant construction in Mwinilunga,President Lungu Promises Chiefs

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has promised the people of North Western Province that his Government will finish the construction of a fruit processing plant in...
Read more
General News

Zambia Applauds SADC Joint Efforts on Covid-19

Chief Editor - 0
The Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, M.P, led the Zambian delegation in Lusaka which participated in the Southern African Development Community (SADC)...
Read more
General News

Give women opportunity to lead. They can do much better-Gender Minister

Chief Editor - 3
Gender Minister, Elizabeth Phiri, has called for increased participation of women in politics. Ms. Phiri says women have for long been left behind...
Read more
Columns

PF Government Is In Very Serious Trouble. It Has Failed To Manage Its Debt

Chief Editor - 33
By Fred M'membe After arrogantly failing to listen to the free advice of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and many others, including ourselves,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Applauds SADC Joint Efforts on Covid-19

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, M.P, led the Zambian delegation in Lusaka which participated in the Southern African Development Community (SADC)...
Read more

Schools Adherence To Ministry of Health Guidelines To Be Monitored

General News Chief Editor - 0
Lusaka Province Education Officer Christopher Sinkamba says a Provincial task force has been set up to be monitoring schools’ adherence to Ministry of Health...
Read more

Kampyongo dismayed the behaviour of some political leaders Mocking Ms Siliya and Dr Chilufya

General News Chief Editor - 14
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has noted with dismay the behaviour of some political leaders who are politicising the scourge and scorning at...
Read more

Chinese Firm Given Two Weeks To Improve Labour Conditions By Ministry Of Labour

General News Chief Editor - 15
The Ministry of Labour has given a two-week ultimatum to Zhejiang International Engineering Company in Lusaka’s Lilayi area to improve the conditions of service...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 44 times, 44 reads today]

Related Posts: