Economy

Government to resume fruit processing plant construction in Mwinilunga,President Lungu Promises Chiefs

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has promised the people of North Western Province that his Government will finish the construction of a fruit processing plant in Mwinilunga District.
 
President Lungu said construction works at the processing plant which slowed down due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic will soon resume.
 
Speaking Saturday when he met Chiefs from Mwinilunga District, President Lungu noted that works will commence at the site to ensure that the plant is completed in good time.
 
The President said the plant once completed, will help add value to the locally produced fruits especially the pineapples that are grown in the area.
 
“We want that plant to finish and I will officially commission it, we are aware that the works had stopped due to the COVID-19 but people will get back on site again to finish it,” he said.

President Lungu Meeting His Royal Highness, Chief Chinyama
President Lungu Meeting His Royal Highness, Chief Chinyama

 
And President Lungu said Chiefs have an important role to play in the development of the country hence the need to work with Government in the provision of services to the people.
 
Mr. Lungu also appealed to traditional leaders to advise civic leaders such as Members of Parliament to support the amendment Bill number ten (Bill No. 10) because of the progressive clauses contained in it, among them, the clauses to improve the governance of  chiefdoms such as boundary conflicts and succession disputes.
 
And Chief Ntambo who represented other traditional leaders thanked President Lungu for the various developmental programmes taking place in the country.
 
Chief Ntambo said traditional leaders in Mwinilunga district have resolved to work with Government to ensure that the area is developed for the benefit of the people.
 
“We, the traditional leaders in the district are happy with what you are doing, you have brought development in all parts of the country. Us here we pledge to work and support you because we know that you have a heart for Mwinilunga,” he said.
 
Among the traditional leaders who attended the meeting include senior Chief Kanongesha, Senior Chief Sailunga, Chief Ntambo and Chief Chibwika.
 
President Edgar Lungu has been in North Western Province on a three-day working visit where he inspected some developmental projects being implemented by Government.

5 COMMENTS

  1. If you will believe Lungu this time then you are f00ls. Lungu lied last time that he was going to open Mulungushi Textiles and you gave him a disputed victory. Lungu is a phoney . You should just kick his ar$se, man!

    3

    • When I hear such pronouncements from pf , mulungushi textiles in Kabwe comes to my head, 2016 presidential campaigns, we saw the usual commissioning and some people busy on machines in the plant, today as we speak how many meters of cloth has Kabwe town produced? Has anyone seen any proudly Kabwe chitenje or blankets? As we approach 2021 a lot of “projects” will be commissioned , we have watched this movie before.

  4. Today, thts whn u think of opening a plant, for how long hv u bn in power? Those are fake election promises, whr is the one which was there? Since privatization ad multi party thing came into being, whr a the industries? He’s jst lying

