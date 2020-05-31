9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 31, 2020
type here...
Headlines

President Lungu determined to complete all developmental projects  

By Chief Editor
36 views
9
Headlines President Lungu determined to complete all developmental projects  
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu says he wants to see all developmental projects currently underway countrywide completed.
 
The Head of State said Government’s desire is to see people start deriving maximum benefit from developmental projects hence the need to expedite the completion of the projects.
 
President Lungu said this in Ikelenge district Friday when he addressed traditional leaders.
 
He expressed concern that some projects Government is undertaking in the district have stalled adding that this has led to the termination of some contracts.
 
“Some contracts in this district have been terminated and for Mwinilunga – Jimbe Road, the project is under review so that the contract can be given to others because the Public-Private Partnership with Frecha Mining, the contractor has failed to work,” President Lungu said.
 
“I don’t feel happy when I see projects stalling, it is not Government’s intention. Our intention is to take development to all parts of the country. There are some uncompleted development we as PF inherited from the previous governments and the ones we ourselves initiated which we want completed,” he stated. 
 
The Head of State has since encouraged the traditional leaders to continue giving government guidance on many development issues.
 
And Chieftainess Ikelenge said for the district to have meaningful development, there is need for a good road network.
 
“My district borders two neighbouring countries Angola and Congo DR and once the road is worked on it can bring Government the much needed revenue,” She said.
 
Chieftainess Ikelenge also bemoaned lack of clean and safe drinking water and electricity saying the area has abundant water bodies which Government can take advantage of for hydro power generation.
 
Chief Nyakaseya thanked President Lungu for many developmental projects being implemented in the area and appealed for speedy completion.
 
And Chief Mwinyilamba appealed to President Lungu to connect his chiefdom to electricity saying lack of it has hampered development in his area.
 
“Lack of electricity in my chiefdom has negatively affected the operation of schools and a rural health center in my chiefdom. Pupils are not even learning information communication technology due to this challenge,” He noted.
 
President Edgar Lungu is in North Western Province on a three-day working visit.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu tours Aquaculture Field Day in Chief Kanyama's area in Mwinilunga District, North Western Province on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu tours Aquaculture Field Day in Chief Kanyama’s area in Mwinilunga District, North Western Province on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu tours Aquaculture Field Day in Chief Kanyama's area in Mwinilunga District, North Western Province on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu tours Aquaculture Field Day in Chief Kanyama’s area in Mwinilunga District, North Western Province on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

 

[Read 109 times, 109 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleGovernment to resume fruit processing plant construction in Mwinilunga,President Lungu Promises Chiefs

9 COMMENTS

  3. I sometimes wonder at Mr. Lungu and other leaders like him(Mnangagwa, Nkurunzinza, jacob zuma, mtharika etc). Do these people have consciences?
    You are busy stealing from the poor on one hand and then you can come out and say you want to develop a nation?
    You promote and propagate corruption, you amass wealth for yourself and a few of your friends at the expense of the poor, you preside over the most corrupt government in the nation’s history, and then you unashamedly say you want to see development?
    And to add insult to injury, you claim to be a christian! Is this not mocking God!

    1

  6. What a sadist!!!
    I have seen several pictures where your Edgar is walking like an Altar Boy (ABC). Those acts of “humbleness”, makes him look styupid.
    Where are all PF women he used to dance with.

    1

  9. This thief, which development projects? Edgar Lungu voting you’re out no amount of imaging building will save you.

    PF must go!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 9

President Lungu determined to complete all developmental projects  

President Edgar Lungu says he wants to see all developmental projects currently underway countrywide completed.   The Head of State said...
Read more
Economy

Government to resume fruit processing plant construction in Mwinilunga,President Lungu Promises Chiefs

Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu has promised the people of North Western Province that his Government will finish the construction of a fruit processing plant in...
Read more
General News

Zambia Applauds SADC Joint Efforts on Covid-19

Chief Editor - 2
The Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, M.P, led the Zambian delegation in Lusaka which participated in the Southern African Development Community (SADC)...
Read more
General News

Give women opportunity to lead. They can do much better-Gender Minister

Chief Editor - 3
Gender Minister, Elizabeth Phiri, has called for increased participation of women in politics. Ms. Phiri says women have for long been left behind...
Read more
Columns

PF Government Is In Very Serious Trouble. It Has Failed To Manage Its Debt

Chief Editor - 33
By Fred M'membe After arrogantly failing to listen to the free advice of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and many others, including ourselves,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

No Zambian Financial Advisory Firm or Political Party Has A Track Record to Execute The Debt Restructuring Zambia Needs

Headlines Chief Editor - 35
Economic Statistician Shebo Nalishebo says there is no Zambian financial advisory firm or political party with a track record to be able to pull...
Read more

President Lungu directs rapid completion of Ikelenge Boarding School

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
President Edgar Lungu has directed Ministers of General Education and Housing to ensure that construction works at Ikelenge Boarding school resumes and be completed...
Read more

Gold Should Benefit Locals First, Chief Appeals to President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
President Edgar Lungu has hailed Senior Chief Sikufele of Kabompo District in North Western Province for voicing out a number of concerns that...
Read more

Nevers Mumba Calls For A Zambians First Policy and Demands The Removal of All Chinese Notices in Public Places

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba has called on all Zambians to send a strong message to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 109 times, 109 reads today]

Related Posts: