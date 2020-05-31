President Edgar Lungu says he wants to see all developmental projects currently underway countrywide completed.



The Head of State said Government’s desire is to see people start deriving maximum benefit from developmental projects hence the need to expedite the completion of the projects.



President Lungu said this in Ikelenge district Friday when he addressed traditional leaders.



He expressed concern that some projects Government is undertaking in the district have stalled adding that this has led to the termination of some contracts.



“Some contracts in this district have been terminated and for Mwinilunga – Jimbe Road, the project is under review so that the contract can be given to others because the Public-Private Partnership with Frecha Mining, the contractor has failed to work,” President Lungu said.



“I don’t feel happy when I see projects stalling, it is not Government’s intention. Our intention is to take development to all parts of the country. There are some uncompleted development we as PF inherited from the previous governments and the ones we ourselves initiated which we want completed,” he stated.



The Head of State has since encouraged the traditional leaders to continue giving government guidance on many development issues.



And Chieftainess Ikelenge said for the district to have meaningful development, there is need for a good road network.



“My district borders two neighbouring countries Angola and Congo DR and once the road is worked on it can bring Government the much needed revenue,” She said.



Chieftainess Ikelenge also bemoaned lack of clean and safe drinking water and electricity saying the area has abundant water bodies which Government can take advantage of for hydro power generation.



Chief Nyakaseya thanked President Lungu for many developmental projects being implemented in the area and appealed for speedy completion.



And Chief Mwinyilamba appealed to President Lungu to connect his chiefdom to electricity saying lack of it has hampered development in his area.



“Lack of electricity in my chiefdom has negatively affected the operation of schools and a rural health center in my chiefdom. Pupils are not even learning information communication technology due to this challenge,” He noted.



President Edgar Lungu is in North Western Province on a three-day working visit.





