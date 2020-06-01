Chanda Mbao recently made a rather cryptic announcement on his social media of an international collaboration he has coming. Complete with incomplete artwork (where we assume the collaborators faces will go), Chanda Mbao only offered fans one clue, the name of the song, “The Final Wave” and allowed fans to be first to get the song by preordering on Mvesesani. The hard-working rapper also announced that if 100 people pre-order the song, he will release the song with a video.

We’re quite curious to see exactly what this project is! Coming off of his #QuarantineFridayz series where the rapper was releasing a song every week, Lusaka Times is led to believe that this was due to be the concluding song to the series. He announced that he decided to push it back one week to allow fans to chime in and decide whether it should come with a video. Lusaka Times also heard that Chanda Mbao initially wanted to release the song on his birthday, May 31st.

From the title and Chanda’s announcements, our team gathers that this will be the wrap-up to the much famed ‘Wave’ trilogy which began its journey back in 2017. After in incredible chart run on African TV stations such as Trace Urban and Trace Africa, the song undoubtedly contributed to the rapper’s notoriety outside the country, allowing him to parlay the success of the single into the much lauded ‘The Bigger Wave’ which featured Hip-Hop big leaguers Da L.E.S (South Africa) and Laylizzy (Mozambique). Will Chanda Mbao create another moment that goes down in Zambian Hip-Hop history?

