9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 1, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle

Chanda Mbao Announces Mystery International Collaboration

By staff
36 views
1
Feature Lifestyle Chanda Mbao Announces Mystery International Collaboration
staff

photo credit Bharti

Chanda Mbao recently made a rather cryptic announcement on his social media of an international collaboration he has coming. Complete with incomplete artwork (where we assume the collaborators faces will go), Chanda Mbao only offered fans one clue, the name of the song, “The Final Wave” and allowed fans to be first to get the song by preordering on Mvesesani. The hard-working rapper also announced that if 100 people pre-order the song, he will release the song with a video.

We’re quite curious to see exactly what this project is! Coming off of his #QuarantineFridayz series where the rapper was releasing a song every week, Lusaka Times is led to believe that this was due to be the concluding song to the series. He announced that he decided to push it back one week to allow fans to chime in and decide whether it should come with a video. Lusaka Times also heard that Chanda Mbao initially wanted to release the song on his birthday, May 31st.

From the title and Chanda’s announcements, our team gathers that this will be the wrap-up to the much famed ‘Wave’ trilogy which began its journey back in 2017. After in incredible chart run on African TV stations such as Trace Urban and Trace Africa, the song undoubtedly contributed to the rapper’s notoriety outside the country, allowing him to parlay the success of the single into the much lauded ‘The Bigger Wave’ which featured Hip-Hop big leaguers Da L.E.S (South Africa) and Laylizzy (Mozambique). Will Chanda Mbao create another moment that goes down in Zambian Hip-Hop history?

 

[Read 77 times, 77 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleZambia Records 32 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,361 tests conducted in the last 5 days.
Next articleNkanda yatu pushes zambian fashion outside borders amidst covid-19

1 COMMENT

  1. When I see Chellah Tukuta talking on Facebook videos I always imagine his mouth to be very disgusting and smells like ”Bhinzi” after all he was happy to show his big ugly teeth gap where the ”bhinzi” get stuck

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Nkanda yatu pushes zambian fashion outside borders amidst covid-19

Zambian fashion house Nkanda Yatu has proven to be a fashionable force of African creativity. Their stylish designs are...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Chanda Mbao Announces Mystery International Collaboration

staff - 1
Chanda Mbao recently made a rather cryptic announcement on his social media of an international collaboration he has coming. Complete with incomplete artwork (where...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Records 32 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,361 tests conducted in the last 5 days.

Chief Editor - 8
The country has in the last 5 days recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,361 tests which were conducted. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary...
Read more
General News

US Embassy in Zambia committed to represent US’s highest ideals of racial equality, justice, and human dignity for all persons

Chief Editor - 10
Dear Zambian friends, I want to share some thoughts about the news that has been broadcast around the world and that I know is...
Read more
General News

Zambia Alliance of Women proud of small holder farmers for the 69% Increase in Maize Production

Chief Editor - 5
Zambia Alliance of Women is happy with the increase in crop production for the 2019/2020 farming season as announced by Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkanda yatu pushes zambian fashion outside borders amidst covid-19

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Zambian fashion house Nkanda Yatu has proven to be a fashionable force of African creativity. Their stylish designs are not only making waves among...
Read more

Macky 2 and Flava boy unveil “Mrs Me” music video

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Macky 2 released the highly anticipated music video for the song "Mrs Me" that features his alter ego Flava Boy. "Mrs Me” was produced by...
Read more

Self-Regulation Framework aimed at Dealing with Fake Pastors Completed

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 30
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili says a self-regulation framework submitted by churches and religious organizations has been completed. Reverend Sumaili says...
Read more

Today’s Message: Sealed Lips

Feature Lifestyle editor - 3
Today’s Scripture “...Whoever wants to embrace life and see the day fill up with good, here’s what you do: Say nothing evil or hurtful...” (1 Peter...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 77 times, 77 reads today]

Related Posts: