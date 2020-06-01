9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 1, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle

Nkanda yatu pushes zambian fashion outside borders amidst covid-19

By staff
36 views
0
Feature Lifestyle Nkanda yatu pushes zambian fashion outside borders amidst covid-19
staff

Zambian fashion house Nkanda Yatu has proven to be a fashionable force of African creativity. Their stylish designs are not only making waves among fashion enthusiasts, they have also won the attention of corporates and government leaders across the country and abroad. Last week, the Ambassador of Angola in Zambia, H.E. Azevedo Xavier Francisco held a meeting with the Head Designer of Nkanda Yatu, Kabaso Nkandu to discuss the role that fashion plays in cementing foreign relations and cultural integration among various African communities. In the private meeting held at the Embassy of the Republic of Angola in Lusaka, Kabaso Nkandu presented customised suits to the staff of the embassy, a symbol that the Angolan community in Zambia supports young Zambian businesses.

“With the ongoing closures of borders around the world as a result of the covid19 pandemic, we are calling for more support of Zambian fashion” said  Nkandu, who went on to thank his existing clients for believing in the growth of Zambian fashion and its potential to penetrate international markets. Nkanda Yatu is no stranger to international runways following their successful showcases in Namibia and Botswana since their debut in 2018. The popular fashion brand is headed for even bigger audiences with plans to expand into the lusophone and francophone countries across Africa. “Fashion is not restricted by language, everyone appreciates great style and that is why it unites even people with different cultures, which is the most exciting element of our work” stated Nkandu.

As international travel continues to be uncertain during the covid19 pandemic, Nkanda Yatu has confirmed that they will make efforts to connect with international audiences within Zambia as a method to promote the expansion of Zambian fashion in foreign audiences.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleChanda Mbao Announces Mystery International Collaboration

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Nkanda yatu pushes zambian fashion outside borders amidst covid-19

Zambian fashion house Nkanda Yatu has proven to be a fashionable force of African creativity. Their stylish designs are...
Read more

Chanda Mbao Announces Mystery International Collaboration

staff - 0
Chanda Mbao recently made a rather cryptic announcement on his social media of an international collaboration he has coming. Complete with incomplete artwork (where...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Records 32 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,361 tests conducted in the last 5 days.

Chief Editor - 7
The country has in the last 5 days recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,361 tests which were conducted. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary...
Read more
General News

US Embassy in Zambia committed to represent US’s highest ideals of racial equality, justice, and human dignity for all persons

Chief Editor - 8
Dear Zambian friends, I want to share some thoughts about the news that has been broadcast around the world and that I know is...
Read more
General News

Zambia Alliance of Women proud of small holder farmers for the 69% Increase in Maize Production

Chief Editor - 4
Zambia Alliance of Women is happy with the increase in crop production for the 2019/2020 farming season as announced by Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chanda Mbao Announces Mystery International Collaboration

staff - 0
Chanda Mbao recently made a rather cryptic announcement on his social media of an international collaboration he has coming. Complete with incomplete artwork (where...
Read more

Macky 2 and Flava boy unveil “Mrs Me” music video

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Macky 2 released the highly anticipated music video for the song "Mrs Me" that features his alter ego Flava Boy. "Mrs Me” was produced by...
Read more

Self-Regulation Framework aimed at Dealing with Fake Pastors Completed

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 30
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili says a self-regulation framework submitted by churches and religious organizations has been completed. Reverend Sumaili says...
Read more

Today’s Message: Sealed Lips

Feature Lifestyle editor - 3
Today’s Scripture “...Whoever wants to embrace life and see the day fill up with good, here’s what you do: Say nothing evil or hurtful...” (1 Peter...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: