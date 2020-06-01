Catholic Bishops have said that the Zambian people deserve to know who was behind the gassing of people’s houses using unknown chemicals that characterized the country early this year.
Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops President George Lungu has urged Zambians to demand for answers from the Authorities over the gassing incidences that tormented people in the country.
In his Homily at Saint Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata, Bishop Lungu said both young and old people were killed during the gassing incidences but wondered why there is too much silence on the matter from the authorities.
He has demanded for answers from the Authorities over the gassing incidences saying failure to tell the nation the truth may ignite the gassing in future.
“People need to know what the cause of the monster that led to the killing of innocent citizens over gassing was. PF Government must tell the people”, he said.
Bishop Lungu lamented that Zambians were tormented over this issue not long ago and silence from the Government shows that they don’t care.
“People much challenge the situation otherwise this evil scheme that change peace loving Zambians will repeat itself”, he added.
Yes tell us failure to that will make us conclude that the government was behind this…. obviously your so called Spax was your agent because ever since he was arrested everything went quiet.
There is something wrong with us Zambians that is why they take us fro granted..we are too sheepish
Gassing issue needed a commission of inquiry. Why is the so called president avoiding it at all costs. Who will be held accountable for the death of those innocent souls? Their blood is still crying to the load from the ground. Lungu is very supprising indeed. Why does he want the gassing issue to be buried silently when innocent people lost their lives. This guy needs mental check up. He might not be normal.
Common guys, move on.
The answer was just a hoax like any other.
– Who is behind of Zambians turning into cats? It’s Katanga.
– Who is behind of Zambians turning into crocodiles?
– Who is behind of Freedom Sikazwe is witch at statehouse?
– Who.is behind of story that Catholic priests are homos?
Stop pushing fantasies. There was no gassing.