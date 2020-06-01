Catholic Bishops have said that the Zambian people deserve to know who was behind the gassing of people’s houses using unknown chemicals that characterized the country early this year.

Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops President George Lungu has urged Zambians to demand for answers from the Authorities over the gassing incidences that tormented people in the country.

In his Homily at Saint Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata, Bishop Lungu said both young and old people were killed during the gassing incidences but wondered why there is too much silence on the matter from the authorities.

He has demanded for answers from the Authorities over the gassing incidences saying failure to tell the nation the truth may ignite the gassing in future.

“People need to know what the cause of the monster that led to the killing of innocent citizens over gassing was. PF Government must tell the people”, he said.

Bishop Lungu lamented that Zambians were tormented over this issue not long ago and silence from the Government shows that they don’t care.

“People much challenge the situation otherwise this evil scheme that change peace loving Zambians will repeat itself”, he added.

