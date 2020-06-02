9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
type here...
General News

National Assembly Working on Resuming Session Next Week

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
General News National Assembly Working on Resuming Session Next Week
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Assembly is in the process of amending the standing orders to enable the House resume sitting on Tuesday, June 9, in line with the country’s constitution in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Standing orders Committee being chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini is expected to conclude its sittings soon.

And Members of Parliament have been given an opportunity to make contributions and observations to how the business of the house will be conducted.

And, speaking in an interview with ZNBC News, Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube said there may be new guidelines introduced for parliamentarians after the committee on standing orders concludes sitting.

Mr. Ngulube urged MPs and the public to cooperate and comply with prescribed health guidelines and measures that will be announced to prevent COVID -19.

The Fourth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly, which adjourned sine die on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, will resume on Tuesday, June 9, at 1430 Hours.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Cecilia Mbewe has further said, in view of the public health crisis caused by the Coronavirus, the suspension of admittance of visitors to the National Assembly of Zambia Public Galleries will remain in force until further notice.

[Read 178 times, 178 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleJay Rox teams up with Soundbwoy on “Comfortable“.

4 COMMENTS

  2. We don’t want this Bill 10 nosense anymore and put it to rest by shooting it down.

    We must now focus on the the next year elections.

    Meanwhile PF must go!

    2
    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

National Assembly Working on Resuming Session Next Week

The National Assembly is in the process of amending the standing orders to enable the House resume sitting on...
Read more

Jay Rox teams up with Soundbwoy on “Comfortable“.

staff - 2
Jay Rox teams up with Soundbwoy on the video for his current single “Comfortable“ off his new album S.C.A.R. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDl8ZO0gwXo&feature=emb_title
Read more
Columns

For 23 Years, CEC Has Been Reaping Off Zambians

Chief Editor - 28
By Antonio Mwanza For 23 years, the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has been reaping off Zambians; buying electricity at ridiculously low rates, and selling it...
Read more
Headlines

UPND Accuse PF of Using ZESCO to Switch off Power at Radio Stations Scheduled to Feature HH

Chief Editor - 12
United Party for National Development (UPND) has described as the cutting of power at Kariba Radio station prior to the party president Hakainde Hichilema’s...
Read more
General News

Move by ZRA to Audit Churches Questioned

Chief Editor - 20
LUSAKA clergyman Bishop Simon Chihana says Zambia Revenue Authority’s declaration that it will be auditing churches in Zambia cannot go without comment. Bishop Chihana, the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Move by ZRA to Audit Churches Questioned

General News Chief Editor - 20
LUSAKA clergyman Bishop Simon Chihana says Zambia Revenue Authority’s declaration that it will be auditing churches in Zambia cannot go without comment. Bishop Chihana, the...
Read more

Water levels at Victoria falls has increased by 200%-Zambezi River Authority

General News Chief Editor - 20
Water levels at Victoria falls had increased by 200% as of 27th May 2020 compared to last year’s flow on the same date, says...
Read more

US Embassy in Zambia committed to represent US’s highest ideals of racial equality, justice, and human dignity for all persons

General News Chief Editor - 27
Dear Zambian friends, I want to share some thoughts about the news that has been broadcast around the world and that I know is...
Read more

Zambia Alliance of Women proud of small holder farmers for the 69% Increase in Maize Production

General News Chief Editor - 5
Zambia Alliance of Women is happy with the increase in crop production for the 2019/2020 farming season as announced by Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 178 times, 178 reads today]

Related Posts: