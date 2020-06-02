The National Assembly is in the process of amending the standing orders to enable the House resume sitting on Tuesday, June 9, in line with the country’s constitution in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Standing orders Committee being chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini is expected to conclude its sittings soon.

And Members of Parliament have been given an opportunity to make contributions and observations to how the business of the house will be conducted.

And, speaking in an interview with ZNBC News, Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube said there may be new guidelines introduced for parliamentarians after the committee on standing orders concludes sitting.

Mr. Ngulube urged MPs and the public to cooperate and comply with prescribed health guidelines and measures that will be announced to prevent COVID -19.

The Fourth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly, which adjourned sine die on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, will resume on Tuesday, June 9, at 1430 Hours.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Cecilia Mbewe has further said, in view of the public health crisis caused by the Coronavirus, the suspension of admittance of visitors to the National Assembly of Zambia Public Galleries will remain in force until further notice.

