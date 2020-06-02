9.5 C
Sports

Patson Vows to Be Better Then Himself

Patson Daka says he is not under pressure to emulate his ex-RB Salzburg club mate Erling Haaland.

Haaland left Austrian champions RB Salzburg in January in a Euro 20 million move for German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund after scoring eight UEFA Champions League goals and another 16 in domestic action this season.

But Daka has now edged Haaland as Salzburg league top scorer and is second in the Austrian golden boot race on 17 goals, five behind Israeli striker Shon Weissman of fourth placed Wolfsberger AC.

“There’ll only be one Haaland and there’ll only be one Patson. I just want to become the best vision of myself,” Patson told the UK’s Guardian Newspaper.

“Erling did his part to help and has left this opportunity for the rest of us, so now it’s time to elevate ourselves also,” he says. “There was always a kind of competition between the two of us where we wanted to improve each other.

“In football, and life, things happen quicker for some people and we don’t expect everything to move at the same pace for everyone. I think I’ve needed a bit more time to discover myself and develop more. We all just knew it was his time, his moment.”

Meanwhile, Patson will resume pushing his case for a big move on Wednesday evening when second placed Salzburg hosts third positioned Rapid Wein.

