A consortium of Civil Society Organizations is urging parliamentarians to reject the Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 when Parliament resumes sitting on 9th June 2020.

Action Aid Zambia, the Alliance for Community Action, Caritas Zambia, Chapter One Foundation, CISCA and the Center for Trade Policy and Development have said that parliamentarians should choose service over Bill 10.

In a joint statement issued by Chapter One Foundation Executive Director Linda Kasonde, the Consortium noted that the whole nation is depending on parliamentarians to choose the people over their own political interests.

Ms Kasonde has argued that the amendments made to the Constitution in 2016 reflected the will of Zambians through a consultative process and while it was not perfect and had inconsistencies that required attention, there was never a call nor a justification for the fundamental amendment.

She said in a statement that once again, the mettle of members of parliament will be tested and it will be seen whether they side with the people of Zambia.

Ms Kasonde has explained that Constitution of any country is a social contract binding all the citizens of that country as to how they choose to be governed.

She said Zambia has made several constitutional amendments since 1964 and most of those processes have been controlled by the political parties in power.

Ms Kasonde said the result has been reduced transparency, reduced accountability and subsequently a reduction in the checks and balance over government.

She said the people who are voted for and entrusted to oversee the affairs of the nation have become less accountable to the electorate.

