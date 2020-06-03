By Alexander Vomo

I’m writing this article in response to the nonsense going on in the government. This is a country of democracy and we are all as Zambians should be free to speak without being intimidated or being labelled to be a Cadre of the opposition. My first issue that I would like to mention is the article where the Minister of Lusaka Province, Honorable Mr. Bowman Lusambo is asking the Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe to apologize for insulting the President on Social Media.

Honorable did you see the video and say yes, he has insulted the president, or someone told you that the president was insulted, unless there is another video that you are talking about. Malembe Malembe spoke as a concerned Zambian who has the rights to democracy and the freedom of speech. Honorable please grow up and stop intimidating us, we are free, and Zambia is for all of us not only for you people in PF. These days we can not even cough without being followed by your Cadres or any one of you. Two weeks ago, it was the Cadres of PF blocking and disrupting HH’s Appearance on Radio Stations in Muchinga Province.

My next issue is on the issue with the Lusaka Mayor His Worship Mayor Miles Sampa. I’m talking about the issue of him doing a great job concerning the mistreating of Zambians who are employed by Chinese being locked in the factory not letting them go home to be with the family, saying they will bring COVID-19 to the factory if they go home to the family after getting off work. This is inhumane it’s unacceptable, are we going back to slavery? For what His Worship Mayor Miles Sampa did is what was expected for any Leader in any society to do for the Citizen, but the government of PF made him apologize to the Chinese who were mistreating their employees, are you guys serous? I don’t blame the Mayor he had to do what he was instructed otherwise he would have lost his job.

The issue of the Gold Mine concerns every Citizen and we cannot keep quiet. Kings Malembe Malembe in video to the president he is saying God is giving us a second chance for us to liberate ourselves through the newly found Gold Mining all over Northwestern Province, but you are choosing to work with some Sudanese Investors, how did an advice to the president of not letting these investor take over become an insult?

Honorable Lusambo we know you as one of the biggest Bootlicker but you are doing too much on your bootlicking, last time you were busy whipping people on the streets if found not wearing masks, where do you get all those rights to do that, I can only remind you that your days as a Minister of Lusaka Province are numbered and its not long before you join us as ordinary citizen, the only difference between you and me is that, I will still be free after 2021 but for you and your fellow ministers, you will be in jail or going to court back and forth to explain where you got your wealthy. Just like it happened to the Egyptian government of President Hosni Mubarak, he went to jail, and you too can go to Jail, your time will come.

To conclude, I would like to applaud His Worship Mayor Miles Sampa for doing a good job, although he was forced to apologize, we were able to know what was happening in that factory and that exposed the incompetence of the Leadership of the PF government. And for the Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe, put your foot down brother don’t be intimidated, it’s freedom of speech you said what is right why should you be forced to do that? Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularly known as GBM, insulted the president so many times and today he is back in the same government as Patriotic Front National Mobilization Deputy Chairperson, and they are eating together, what a shame.

