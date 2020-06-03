9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Mbesuma Academy Opens In Luanshya

By sports
South Africa based Zambian striker Collins Mbesuma has been saluted for establishing a soccer academy in his home town Luanshya on the Copperbelt.

The Collins Mbesuma Foundation and Youth Academy were simultaneously launched on Wednesday afternoon by Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga at Luanshya Sports Complex.

Mulenga launched the foundation in the presence of Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda, Roan MP Joseph Chishala, FAZ Vice President Rix Mweemba, Chipolopolo coach Micho, Zesco United coach George Lwandamina and former internationals John Lungu plus Joseph Musonda among others.

“I have not forgotten where I am coming from. My wish is to change the life of someone in Luanshya,” Mbesuma said in a written speech led on his behalf by project consultant Charity Munthali.

Minister Mulenga said: “This launch is a reminder that we have a duty and moral responsibility to contribute to the well being of our communities if progress is to be won.”

In his remarks, Micho called for the promotion of football at the lower level.

“What Mbesuma has done is like a dream come true for every player. This country really needs such a project that will help players to find a way to succeed in life,” the Serb said.

Mbesuma, the 2012 Africa Cup winner, launched his career at Roan United in Luanshya in the early 2000s before trekking to South Africa, England, Portugal and Turkey.

