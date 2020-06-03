GEARS Initiative Zambia has applauded the judiciary for restoring the right of audience of Lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel before all Courts in Zambia.

McDonald Chipenzi, the Organisation Executive Director says this development has demonstrated lenience and tolerance by the Zambia Judiciary.

He has commended both the Judiciary and the Constitutional Court for being tolerant.

However, the Judiciary says with regard to the complaint by the Judiciary against Mr. Sangwa, it still stands and will remain before the Law Association of Zambia to be determined in accordance with the rules of the LAZ Legal Practitioners’ Committee.

On the 13th March, 2020, the Judiciary suspended the right of audience of Mr. John Sangwa before the Zambian Courts following some statements which were published in the News Diggers Newspaper and attributed to Mr. Sangwa.

The statements in issue were considered contemptuous and hence the suspension of his right of audience before the Courts and the lodgment of a complaint against him to the Law Association of Zambia by the Judiciary.

The Constitutional Court also began the process of prosecuting Mr. Sangwa for contempt of Court. At the initiative of some State Counsel, Mr. Sangwa engaged the Constitutional Court over the statements attributed to him.

The said process of engagement culminated in a statement issued by Mr Sangwa and published in the News Diggers Newspaper Edition of 22nd May, 2020.

In a letter signed by Chief Registrar and Director of Court Operations Charles Kafunda, in view of the Statement issued by Mr. Sangwa, the Constitutional Court will not proceed with the intended contempt charges against him.

The letter has been copied to the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, President of the Constitutional Court, all judges of the Constitutional Court and Mr Sangwa.

