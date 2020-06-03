9.5 C
Restoring the right of audience of Lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel before all Courts in Zambia applauded

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

GEARS Initiative Zambia has applauded the judiciary for restoring the right of audience of Lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel before all Courts in Zambia.

McDonald Chipenzi, the Organisation Executive Director says this development has demonstrated lenience and tolerance by the Zambia Judiciary.

He has commended both the Judiciary and the Constitutional Court for being tolerant.

The Judiciary has restored the right of audience of Lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel before all Courts in Zambia.

However, the Judiciary says with regard to the complaint by the Judiciary against Mr. Sangwa, it still stands and will remain before the Law Association of Zambia to be determined in accordance with the rules of the LAZ Legal Practitioners’ Committee.

On the 13th March, 2020, the Judiciary suspended the right of audience of Mr. John Sangwa before the Zambian Courts following some statements which were published in the News Diggers Newspaper and attributed to Mr. Sangwa.

The statements in issue were considered contemptuous and hence the suspension of his right of audience before the Courts and the lodgment of a complaint against him to the Law Association of Zambia by the Judiciary.

The Constitutional Court also began the process of prosecuting Mr. Sangwa for contempt of Court. At the initiative of some State Counsel, Mr. Sangwa engaged the Constitutional Court over the statements attributed to him.

The said process of engagement culminated in a statement issued by Mr Sangwa and published in the News Diggers Newspaper Edition of 22nd May, 2020.

In a letter signed by Chief Registrar and Director of Court Operations Charles Kafunda, in view of the Statement issued by Mr. Sangwa, the Constitutional Court will not proceed with the intended contempt charges against him.

The letter has been copied to the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, President of the Constitutional Court, all judges of the Constitutional Court and Mr Sangwa.

5 COMMENTS

  1. So as I see it they will pressure LAZ to sanction Sangwa SC so that the difference at he end of the day will only be about who expelled him. Ifyabupuba.

  2. International pressure has yeilded fruit!
    Sangwa is one of the best legal minds this country has ever had. His success speaks for itself. The number of lawyers he has trained speaks for itself.
    But now look at the lawyers in pf. Tutwa ngulube, makebi, kbf and of course his excellence, who did a commendable job of earning a debarring by swindling a widow. There is no comparison. Sangwa alone is way better, way more successful than all the pf lawyers

  5. Chipenzi there is no need to applause this. You better applause the International Organizations for this, now lets wait for International Organizations also to put pressure on Zambian Government to open Prime Tv. PAY RETIREES AT PSPF

