The Zambia Medical Association has condemned public insinuations and proclamations regarding alleged faking of COVID 19 results.

Association President Dr. Samson Chisele says the Association will stand by members of the medical profession, regardless of their current standing in society, including the current Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.

Dr Chisele says the Association finds unsubstantiated public accusations that Dr. Chilufya, a member of the Zambia Medical Association, with the aid of other medical professionals, faked his COVID 19 results, as a slap in the face of the medical profession.

“We, as a medical profession pride ourselves of being the custodian of medical procedures and processes, and pitch medical ethics very high in our practice. All doctors work under strict medical ethics, breaching of which can result in dire consequences”, he said.

Dr Chisele said the COVID 19 medical response is being led by very experienced, internationally acclaimed public health experts and clinical specialists who are members of the Zambia Medical Association.

He said it is extremely unfair to put the reputations of these noble medical practitioners into disrepute.

“We ask all well meaning members of the general public to treat insinuations of faked COVID 19 results with the contempt they deserve”, said Dr Chisele.

