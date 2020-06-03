The Zambia Medical Association has condemned public insinuations and proclamations regarding alleged faking of COVID 19 results.
Association President Dr. Samson Chisele says the Association will stand by members of the medical profession, regardless of their current standing in society, including the current Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.
Dr Chisele says the Association finds unsubstantiated public accusations that Dr. Chilufya, a member of the Zambia Medical Association, with the aid of other medical professionals, faked his COVID 19 results, as a slap in the face of the medical profession.
“We, as a medical profession pride ourselves of being the custodian of medical procedures and processes, and pitch medical ethics very high in our practice. All doctors work under strict medical ethics, breaching of which can result in dire consequences”, he said.
Dr Chisele said the COVID 19 medical response is being led by very experienced, internationally acclaimed public health experts and clinical specialists who are members of the Zambia Medical Association.
He said it is extremely unfair to put the reputations of these noble medical practitioners into disrepute.
“We ask all well meaning members of the general public to treat insinuations of faked COVID 19 results with the contempt they deserve”, said Dr Chisele.
I hope Kambwili has read this, being the champion of this issue to extent of saying why are they not dying
No one expected you to say that they are faking it because you are one of them. You eat from the same plate.
Where is chitalu And Dora being quarantined.
This is fake
WHY IS DORA AND CHILUFYA NOT IN QUARANTINE? WHY ARE THEY AT HOME? THAT IS WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS FAKE. THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO SHOW A GOOD EXAMPLE. TELL THEM TO GO WERE ALL SUSPECTED PATIENTS ARE BEING KEPT AT QUARSNTINE. NOT AT HOME. YOU SHOULD LISTTEN TO PEOPLE, YOU ARE THE ONES WHO MAKE PEOPLE START DOUBTING YOU WITH THE STANCE YOU TAKE TOWARDS ISSUES. DORA SAID SHE INFORMED MINISTRY OF FINANCE THAT SHE HAD COVID. HAVE YOU SEEN WHAT IS HERE? NOW IF SHE INFORMED MINISTRY OF HEALTH THAT SHE HAD COVID, THEN WHO EXAMED HER? THAT IS WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS FAKE. PUT THINGS STRAIGHT BEFORE YOU EMBRAASE YOURSELVES WITH WHAT YOU REPORT. MIND YOU, PEOPLE ARE VERY EDUCATED TODAY THAN DURING THE KAUNDA ERRA. MY REQUEST TO YOU IS ADVISE YOUR DORA AND CHILUFYA THAT THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA ARE SHARPER NOW THAN…
:SHE INFORMED MINISTRY OF HEALTH NOT MINISTRY OF FINANCE:
WE WISH THEM QUICKES RECOVERY. WE PRAY FOR THEM TO GET HEALED IN THE NAME OF JESUS.
I’ll not believe them not until i hear that they are in ICU.Borison survived fro icu but these two are isolated at their homes.They are faking the results for the reasons known for themselves.