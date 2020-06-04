9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 4, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Dr Chilufya must step down to pave way for investigations-UPND

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Feature Politics Dr Chilufya must step down to pave way for investigations-UPND
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Party for National Development (UPND) is baffled at the magnitude of sarcasm from State House that “there is no law compelling Lungu to fire a corruption accused minister” as reported in today’s edition of News Diggers! Newspaper.

While we appreciate that everyone is innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law, we are of the strong view that allowing Dr Chitalu Chilufya to continue holding on to his ministerial portfolio while he facing a myriad of corruption investigations levelled against him is immoral and defies logic.

The reason why influential people under investigations are supposed to leave office is to create an enabling environment for investigations to take place. Some people wield a lot of power and influence which can be used to interfere with witnesses or instil fear in investigation officers.

We feel that allowing Dr Chilufya to continue in his portfolio will make it difficult for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to efficiently and effectively carry out investigations owing to the fact that a sitting minister wields so much power and for an investigations officer, who is a public officer, from the Commission to proceed to investigate his or her political boss would amount to burning their fingers.

Already, we have seen how invisible hands from the powers that be have tried to interfere in interrogations against Dr Chilufya, the latest being a month ago when sources at ACC revealed that there was high level interference in corruption investigations against Dr Chilufya (Mast dated 23rd May, 2020).

We feel that Mr Lungu is setting a very bad precedence by shielding people accused of corruption such as Dr Chilufya who command a lot of influence as a minister, as the move hampers the country’s strides in the fight against corruption.

Therefore, owing to the gravity of the allegations being levelled against Dr Chilufya at hand, the UPND would like to call on him to step aside in order to allow for investigations to be concluded after which he can be reappointed.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePresident Lungu Calls for Debt Relief or Cancellation of Debt Among All OACPS Countries

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Dr Chilufya must step down to pave way for investigations-UPND

The United Party for National Development (UPND) is baffled at the magnitude of sarcasm from State House that “there...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu Calls for Debt Relief or Cancellation of Debt Among All OACPS Countries

Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu has called for the debt relief or cancellation of debt among all African Caribbean Pacific member States. Speaking when he took part...
Read more
General News

Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe has apologised to the first family

Chief Editor - 1
Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe has apologised to the first family barely a day after Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo gave him 24 hours...
Read more
Rural News

Imusho in Sesheke gets first ever mobile phone service

Chief Editor - 0
People of Imusho village in Sesheke, one of the remotest areas of Zambia will now be able to make phone calls after the launch...
Read more
Columns

Presumption of Innocence: The Case of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

Chief Editor - 0
By Isaac Mwanza Over the past few days, the country has seen an increase in headlines and newspaper editorials calling for the firing or stepping...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Honorable Lusambo, why should Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe apologize to President Lungu?

Feature Politics editor - 23
By Alexander Vomo I’m writing this article in response to the nonsense going on in the government. This is a country of democracy and we...
Read more

consortium of Civil Society Organizations urging parliamentarians to reject Bill Number 10

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
A consortium of Civil Society Organizations is urging parliamentarians to reject the Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 when Parliament resumes sitting on...
Read more

UPND MP Rubbishes Defection Rumours After attending President Lungu Rally

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 11
United Party for National Development ( UPND) Member of Parliament for Ikeleng'i Constituency in the North Western Province Elijah Muchima has rubbished speculations that...
Read more

President Lungu Urges Women and Youths to participate in 2021 General Elections as Candidates

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
  President Edgar Lungu has pledged to support woman and youths who have intentions to stand for political office in the 2021 general elections.   President Lungu...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: