AFCONS Infrastructure Limited, a company contracted by the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Local Government for the construction and upgrading of various roads and junctions in Lusaka will plant 2211 trees along all the roads under the project.

As part of the construction project, the contractor has resumed construction works on Road Nos. 26 Great East from Kabwe Roundabout to Palm Drive, 28 Independence from Kafue to High Court and 34 Haile Selassie.

Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said that the works commenced on 3rd June, 2020 and estimated to be completed on 31st December, 2020.

Mr. Sichimba said that Independence Avenue and Great East Roads will be expanded into six lanes while Haile Selassie road will be expanded into a dual carriageway.

“Due to this massive expansion, LCC anticipates that a number of trees along the three roads will be uprooted,” he added.

“However, LCC wishes to assure members of the public that the contract has a component of re-planting trees embedded in it and a total of 2211 trees with be planted covering all the affected roads under the project”.

Mr. Sichimba stated that Planting of trees along the roads that have been completed will commence in the next two weeks while planting of trees along the above stated roads will be done soon after construction works.

He further stated that Planting of trees will be done with the guidance from LCC.

The PR Manager said that the Council is well aware that some residents, especially those who have lived in Lusaka for a long time, are emotionally attached to the trees along the roads of Lusaka and they are likely to be emotionally affected.

He advised that existing street lights will equally be affected but new ones will be installed as part of the contract.

The Local Authority has further called for understanding from members of public as the project is very important.

