The government will start the disbursement of funds to retired Government employees on Monday, June 8, 2020. Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said that the Government owes about K508m to the verified number of 12,458 retirees.

Speaking during a press briefing held in Lusaka today, Mr.Lubinda said the process of verifying the payment schedule for the beneficiaries dates as far back as 2019 and has dragged due to unsuccessful verification.

He explained that some of the schedules submitted contained duplication of names and the Government had to be extra cautious to avoid double payments to the retirees.

And speaking to journalists after the briefing, one of the beneficiaries, ETHEL ZEKO, who will receive the money on behalf of her late mother expressed gratitude to President EDGAR LUNGU for looking into the plight of the retirees.

[Read 118 times, 118 reads today]