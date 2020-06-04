The government will start the disbursement of funds to retired Government employees on Monday, June 8, 2020. Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said that the Government owes about K508m to the verified number of 12,458 retirees.
Speaking during a press briefing held in Lusaka today, Mr.Lubinda said the process of verifying the payment schedule for the beneficiaries dates as far back as 2019 and has dragged due to unsuccessful verification.
He explained that some of the schedules submitted contained duplication of names and the Government had to be extra cautious to avoid double payments to the retirees.
And speaking to journalists after the briefing, one of the beneficiaries, ETHEL ZEKO, who will receive the money on behalf of her late mother expressed gratitude to President EDGAR LUNGU for looking into the plight of the retirees.
Excellent development. Patience pays off. The main thing is we stuck to our obligation to fulfil what we are required to do..come Monday.. zingena. But please be responsible with that money. Invest in long term assets. Do not end up like those jokers in diaspora who do not own a single asset in diaspora and are treated as second class citizens. We take a knee with them in solidarity, however the difference is that we are kneeling on the ground and land we own. Kz