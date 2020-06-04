Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe has apologised to the first family barely a day after Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo gave him 24 hours to apologise to President Edgar Lungu for insulting the Presidency.

Malembe however says that the video of him which has gone viral on social media was edited to suit the interest of the people who leaked it.

“Mama, daddy forgive me for using a wrong fora, I should have called to advise you instead of going to Social media. Am a son in the house”, said Malembe.

He said he was just reporting on what people are saying on the Copperbelt about KCM and Gold mining.

And Malembe says he does not care whether he will be called a coward because he is obliged to apologise to the people he should have been protecting.

In a Video seen on Social media, Kings Malembe Malembe warned President Edgar Lungu not to allow the Chinese to get involved in Gold mining and KCM saying this will cost him the 2021 election.

Malembe warned that people on the Copperbelt are not ready to work with the Chinese and President Lungu must give them the mines of he is ready to lose in 2021.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo earlier today have Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe 24 hours to apologize for insulting the Presidency on Social media.

Mr Lusambo has also urged musician B Flow and Cameraman Chella Tukuta to desist from insulting the Presidency over issues they do not understand such as Gold mining.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Mr Lusambo says it is unfortunate that youths have taken to social media to insult the Presidency with impunity.

He said the people that are insulting the presidency on social media are too naked to misbehave.

“What do you know about Governance, where have you governed? You can’t just wake up and start advising the President and talking ill about things you don’t understand”, said Mr Lusambo.

He has described the insulting of the presidency as indiscipline of the highest order and has warned that this will not be condoned in Lusaka Province.

Mr Lusambo said those talking ill about the Presidency are bringing the name of the President and the country into disrepute.

