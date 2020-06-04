Ephraim Chiluba-Lands and natural resources minister JEAN KAPATA has cautioned traditional leaders to desist from allocating land without following the correct procedure.

Speaking when she addressed indunas and headmen in Chibombo central province the minister said traditional leaders are not allowed to exceed a specific limit in the allocation of land just like the mimister of land, and that anything above 1 thousand hecters can only be concerted to by the head of state.

She said land issues are very sensitive and that is why both investors and traditional leaders must seek guidance from the ministry of lands before large pieces of land can be allocated.

The minister regretted saying Zambia is not for sale and that investors must respect the indigenous land owners who are Zambians as they bring their investments.

This comes after some villagers complained that a foreign investor has displaced some local people claiming that they are occupying the land illegally.

In 2017 an Indian investor bought 6 thousand hecters of land from some indunas and later sold it to a Chinese company chenguang biotech zambia.

Meanwhile MRS. KAPATA who visited the land in question found the Chinese company who have used a small part of the land to grow Marigold and paprika while the other part of the land is still being cleared.

The minister who was accompanied by central province minister SYDNEY MUSHANGA and other government officials said officers will immediately commence investigations before the final decision can be made.

And Chief LITETA of the Lenje sparking people who was also present during the deliberations expressed disappointment in the head men and women who aquired money from investors at the expense of poor local people.

Chief LITETA said he is dissapointed that some head men have continued allocating land illegally even after their record books were ceaized, taking away powers to allocate land.

He challenged the indunas to tell the minister of lands the truth if the matter has to be resolved amicably.

Meanwhile central province minister SYDNEY MUSHANGA thanked MRS. KAPATA for taking interest in the matter, saying he is confident that her office will ensure that the matter will be handled with the expertise and urgency it requires.

