Operation Young Vote has said that the expulsion of Presidential Aspirant Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) from the Patriotic Front (PF) by the Central Committee has vindicated those that say PF isn’t receptive to divergent views let alone those that are brave to lay bare and express their Presidential ambitions.

In a statement released to the media, OYV said that ridding itself of rooted and focused leaders, with a following like KBF, when there are deep cracks in the party, and only slightly over 400 days before the Presidential and General elections in 2021, is not only ill-timed and suicidal, but also nailing the part to the cross of defeat.

Below is the full statement

4th JUNE, 2020: STATEMENT BY OYV ON THE EXPULSION OF KBF FROM THE PARTY AND THE GENERAL CONDUCT OF ITS LEADERS

Not only has the expulsion, of Presidential Aspirant Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) from the Patriotic Front (PF) by the Central Committee, vindicated those that say PF isn’t receptive to divergent views let alone those that are brave to lay bare and express their Presidential ambitions.

Why is it that whenever someone expresses interest to exercise their right to offer themselves for leadership especially at the level of challenging the incumbent they suddenly become ‘sinners’, unpatriotic and bad persons inimical to the ideals and objectives of the party. People’s suspension that the PF leadership is only interested in bootlickers and praise singers and not credible persons that can diligently serve and save the party and the nation is becoming crystal clear, consolidated and confirmed by such acts like that of expelling KBF.

The PF leadership should have found a better way of resolving the conflict brought about as a result of KBF’s interest to offer himself for party presidency challenging the status quo. Dialogue and negotiations between and among the conflicting and interested parties through the give and take doctrine would have yielded far much better and uniting result both in the immediate and in the near future. What PF should know that power or money win never win them an election. It is the people that win elections because power to decide so lies with the people. Ridding itself of rooted and focused leaders with a following like KBF when there are deep cracks in the party and only slightly over 400 days before the Presidential and General elections in 2021 is not only ill-timed and suicidal but also nailing the part to the cross of defeat.

On the other hand, the behavior of the PF leaders both in the party and Government is so vexing and appalling towards citizens in the country. How does one explain the ill-treated Zambians subjected day in day in their own country at the hands of foreigners and yet the leaders they elect to protect them said with ba mwaisa. Shame! If the PF thinks it can sacrifice the Zambians in this fashion and expect to win the elections next year they must rethink this strategy and attitude. How does one explain the utterances of Mr. Bowman Lusambo towards citizens who are merely exercising their Constitutional right to express themselves?

OYV would like to remind the Minister Lusambo and the PF that they DO NOT OWN Zambia, neither do they own anyone in Zambia. It must dawn in them as individuals and collectively that it is just but a privilege bestowed on them by God through the same Zambians to merely preside over the affairs and resources of the country which will one day be taken away. Mr. Bowman Lusambo and all the PF leaders including those in the opposition must realise that they are servants and NOT Bosses.

OYV is therefore demanding sanity in the manner those in Government/the Duty Bearers are treating the Zambians who are the Bosses/Rights Holders who must not be subjected to slavery conditions in their own motherland. Mr. Lusambo must remember where he is coming from and if he is honest with himself – He must apologies for threating innocent Zambians and not pushing them into apologizing. No one has been in leadership forever. Your being there must tell you that there was someone before you and certainly there is someone coming after you. Zambians may seem to be silent today – but when they decide to break the silence, it is very devastating on those that think they can abuse them. This is friendly and free advise we are offering – You do no need to pay us the infamous $ 5 million.

For and on Behalf of Operation Young Vote (OYV)

Guess Nyirenda (Mr.)

Executive Director

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]