Friday, June 5, 2020
KBF Calls for Calm Among His Supporters Countrywide And Within PF

By Chief Editor
3
The ruling Patriotic Front(PF) 2021 Presidential aspirant Kelvin Fube Bwalya popularly known as KBF has called for calm among his supporters countrywide and within the PF following his purported expulsion from the ruling party by the Central Committee.

He has assured his supporters that he is still the game changer and remains alive.

Mr. Fube has confirmed that his office at KBF and Partners along Bwinjimfumu road in Lusaka on 3rd June was served with a letter purporting to have expelled him from the party dated 6th June 2019.

He said having lost his sister Patricia Bwalya last week who was put to rest over the weekend, he will not react now to the purported expulsion because he is still mourning.

Mr. Bwalya said he will not dignify such actions because he is still mourning hence he will react when time is right.

Mr. Fube said the fact that the letter has been served will not necessitate a reaction from him.

On 3rd June 2020, PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri delivered a letter of expulsion to Mr. Fube informing him of his expulsion from the PF.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Bwalya signed by party Secretary-General, Davis Mwila, and made available to the media, Mr. Fube has been ordered to hand over all party property, if any, in his possession to the party secretariat.

Mr. Bwalya’s expulsion follows a central committee meeting held yesterday, 2nd June 2020 after recommendations from the Lusaka Province Executive Committee for him to be expelled.

3 COMMENTS

  2. We will now watch from the benches after the self distraction button has been pressed.
    Remember Chiluba’s third term? Those who do not learn from history end up repeating it.
    You kill by the sword you die by the sword

  3. @Quest
    It’s exploding on its own… we did not even do much. When people are quiet don’t take it as a sign of f.oolishness

