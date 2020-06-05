9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 5, 2020
type here...
Economy

Attempt to restrict Power to the Mine by CEC is an Act of Lawlessness-KCM

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
Economy Attempt to restrict Power to the Mine by CEC is an Act...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Konkola Copper Mines says it views the recent attempt by the Copperbelt Energy Corporation to restrict power supply to the company as an act of lawlessness and in contempt of a Court Order obtained from the Kitwe High Court.

KCM General Manager Corporate Affairs Shapi Shachinda says whilst the agreement between CEC and KCM has expired, the power that KCM is receiving does not belong to CEC for CEC to interfere with.

Mr Shachinda said the debt owed by KCM to the CEC, is a direct consequence of the insufficient investment by Vedanta into the company which created a situation where the costs have remained at a higher level compared with the company’s revenue.

He says the attempts to restrict power at KCM by CEC are not new as they in 2014 restricted power to KCM for two weeks.

Mr Shachinda said a company is only placed in Provisional liquidation if it is unable to pay debts as and when they fall due.

He said the placing of KCM in provisional liquidation is a step in resolving the problems at KCM.

Mr Shachinda said ultimately, the solution lies in selling the company to an investor with sufficient capital to operate the company.

In the last 20 years, Konkola Copper Mines had a Power Supply Agreement with the CEC, which was underpinned on the Bulk Supply Agreement between Zesco Limited, and the CEC.

“Our agreement with the CEC expired on 31 March 2020, but was extended by mutual agreement between the two companies to 31 May 2020. KCM extended the agreement to the end of May to allow CEC to agree on a new Bulk Supply Agreement with Zesco or any other Power Producer. To date CEC has failed to agree with any producer for a Bulk Supply Agreement”, said Mr Shachinda.

He said this state of affairs left KCM with no other choice but to enter into an agreement directly with Zesco, leading to the signing of a Term Sheet Agreement by the two parties.

Mr Shachinda has explained that decision by KCM to enter into an agreement with Zesco makes for commercial efficacy on account that the power sourced from Zesco shall be cheaper than CEC’s power.

[Read 106 times, 106 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePresident Lungu accused of ripping both the party and Republican constitutions for his selfish motives

2 COMMENTS

  1. Very right, sir. The most fundamental part is THAT POWER DOESN’T BELONG TO CEC AND ZESCO POWER WOULD BE CHEAPER.

  2. So failure to pay debt isnt lawlessness but restricting power supply is lawlessness?? just pay so that problems are resolved.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 2

Attempt to restrict Power to the Mine by CEC is an Act of Lawlessness-KCM

Konkola Copper Mines says it views the recent attempt by the Copperbelt Energy Corporation to restrict power supply to...
Read more
Feature Politics

President Lungu accused of ripping both the party and Republican constitutions for his selfish motives

Chief Editor - 10
Some Concerned Patriotic Front members have accused President Edgar Lungu of ripping both the party and Republican constitutions for his selfish motives. In...
Read more
Headlines

KBF Calls for Calm Among His Supporters Countrywide And Within PF

Chief Editor - 3
The ruling Patriotic Front(PF) 2021 Presidential aspirant Kelvin Fube Bwalya popularly known as KBF has called for calm among his supporters countrywide and within...
Read more
Economy

Governement Releases K 6.73 Billion For Developmental, Public Service Delivery For May

Chief Editor - 10
The government says it has released K6.73 billion for the month of May to finance developmental and other public service delivery programs in...
Read more
General News

Given Lubinda Says Government Owes Retires K 508 million, To Start Paying On Monday

Chief Editor - 12
The government will start the disbursement of funds to retired Government employees on Monday, June 8, 2020. Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Governement Releases K 6.73 Billion For Developmental, Public Service Delivery For May

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The government says it has released K6.73 billion for the month of May to finance developmental and other public service delivery programs in...
Read more

Mine suppliers and contractors appeals to CEC to engage KCM over the owed $ 140 million

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Mine suppliers and contractors Association of Zambia has appealed to Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) to support and engage Konkola copper mines (KCM) in...
Read more

The Announced Maize Price of K 110 Is Not Cost-Reflective and Can Hurt Farmers

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development has observed with great concern that the recently announced purchasing price of Grain by the Food Reserve...
Read more

KCM Confirms it will get Power from ZESCO through CEC

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Konkola Copper Mines has acknowledged seeing a media statement, dated 29 May 2020, issued by the Copperbelt Energy Corporation in which it indicates that...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 107 times, 107 reads today]

Related Posts: