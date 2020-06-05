Some Concerned Patriotic Front members have accused President Edgar Lungu of ripping both the party and Republican constitutions for his selfish motives.

In reference to President Lungu’s decision to appoint more of his stooges to the Central Committee and his attempts to change the Republican Constitution through Bill 10, some PF members across the country have vowed to fight to protect both the party and the republican constitutions.

Mwembe Chileshe, a known member of the ruling party from its formation in Luapula Province says it is saddening and disappointing to see how President Lungu has continued running the party without following the the PF constitution.

Mr Chileshe said appointing members of the central committee when the constitution doesn’t give him such powers is unacceptable.

He has bemoaned that it is unexpected that President Lungu being a lawyer, would fail to understand and respect the constitutions of both the party he leads as well as the Republican.

Mr Chileshe says the PF grassroots strongman also pointed to the on-going attempts by President Lungu to change the Republican Constitution through the infamous bill 10 which, if passed, would legitimise his nomination as presidential candidate in 2021.

“Bill 10 would block any individual who may wish to petition President Lungu’s ineligible nomination to stand in the 2021 Presidential election. It’s for this particular reason that President Lungu is spending huge sums of taxpayers’ money to ensure that Bill 10 goes through and be enacted as law”, he said.

Mr Chileshe says another prominent founding member and financier of President Lungu’s campaign in both 2015 and 2016 challenged PF members across the country to ask the President to tell the party membership at large which provision in the party constitution he was using to appoint members of the central committee.

He said the PF constitution states that members of the central committee shall be elected by the general conference every five(5) years.

President Lungu recently appointed his Minister of Defence Davis Chama and Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri as Members of Central Committee, against the law of the party.

