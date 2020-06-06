9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 6, 2020
Chisamba Lungu Makes Zanaco Return

By sports
2012 AFCON winner Chisamba Lungu has returned to Zanaco.

The midfielder has joined the seven-time champions as a free agent on a two-year deal barely a month after terminating his contract with Nkana.

“Lungu is an experienced player and him coming on board will motivate the young players. There will be more competition among the players which is what we want,” Zanaco CEO Marlon Kananda said.

“Lungu is an exciting player to watch and I am confident that he will add value to the team and deliver.”

Chisamba returns to Zanaco for the first time since 2009 where he spent over a season before heading to Europe where he made stops in Georgia, Russia and Turkey.

This is Chisamba’s third FA Super Division stop since returning home in 2018 after a stint at Buildcon and later Nkana.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Yes Zanaco sounds fitting for Chisamba Lungu. Not at Nkana where he was forced to be carrying a gun.
    Then Lumwana Radiants wouldn’t be good for him, what could be eating in Lumwana?

    1

  2. my brother lacks discipline,if he cant change for the better,he wont do anything.Club doesn’t matter but ones conduct on/off the pitch,

