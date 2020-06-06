PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the expulsion of Kelvin Fube Bwalya from the ruling party has nothing to do with the upcoming party convention.

Mr Mwanza says as an ordinary member of the party, Mr Fube did not even qualify to contest the Presidency of the PF at the upcoming convention.

He explained that only people holding positions in the party structures are eligible to contest the presidency and KBF is not among those that qualified to attend the convention.

Mr Mwanza said President Edgar Lungu was therefore not worried about KBF attempts to challenge him because he did not qualify.

“The President has already been endorsed as a party President for the 2021 General elections, so when we go to the Convention, everyone will endorse him”, he said.

Mr Mwanza said insinuations that KBF was expelled because he was a threat to President Edgar Lungu are not true.

Mr Fube has called for calm among his supporters countrywide and within the PF following his purported expulsion from the ruling party by the Central Committee.

He has assured his supporters that he is still the game changer and remains alive.

Mr. Fube has confirmed that his office at KBF and Partners along Bwinjimfumu road in Lusaka on 3rd June was served with a letter purporting to have expelled him from the party dated 6th June 2019.

