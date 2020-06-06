9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 6, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Expulsion of KBF from the ruling party has nothing to do with the upcoming party convention

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
Feature Politics Expulsion of KBF from the ruling party has nothing to do with...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the expulsion of Kelvin Fube Bwalya from the ruling party has nothing to do with the upcoming party convention.

Mr Mwanza says as an ordinary member of the party, Mr Fube did not even qualify to contest the Presidency of the PF at the upcoming convention.

He explained that only people holding positions in the party structures are eligible to contest the presidency and KBF is not among those that qualified to attend the convention.

Mr Mwanza said President Edgar Lungu was therefore not worried about KBF attempts to challenge him because he did not qualify.

“The President has already been endorsed as a party President for the 2021 General elections, so when we go to the Convention, everyone will endorse him”, he said.

Mr Mwanza said insinuations that KBF was expelled because he was a threat to President Edgar Lungu are not true.

Mr Fube has called for calm among his supporters countrywide and within the PF following his purported expulsion from the ruling party by the Central Committee.

He has assured his supporters that he is still the game changer and remains alive.

Mr. Fube has confirmed that his office at KBF and Partners along Bwinjimfumu road in Lusaka on 3rd June was served with a letter purporting to have expelled him from the party dated 6th June 2019.

[Read 165 times, 165 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePresident Lungu Blames UPND MP for the Bad Road Network in Rufunsa District
Next articleFreedom of Expression for Bloggers and Rogues?

4 COMMENTS

  2. Expulsion letter dated 6th June 2019. After holding a CCM meeting on 2nd June 2020. Which upheld the District’s party recommendation to expel KBF. Am I the only one seeing the dates not tallying. That’s why he’s feels he’s a game changer and still alive. Why not just defeat him at the convention! Least you make a zero into a hero!

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

Minister of Tourism Assures Artistes of Presidential Protection

Minister of Toursim and Arts has called for calm in the nation and in particular amongst artistes assuring them...
Read more
Columns

Freedom of Expression for Bloggers and Rogues?

Chief Editor - 3
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction Is it by accident that, all of a sudden, many Zambian Facebookers have discovered they can exercise their freedom of expression; That...
Read more
Feature Politics

Expulsion of KBF from the ruling party has nothing to do with the upcoming party convention

Chief Editor - 4
PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the expulsion of Kelvin Fube Bwalya from the ruling party has nothing to do with the upcoming party...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu Blames UPND MP for the Bad Road Network in Rufunsa District

Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu says the road network in Rufunsa District has not been worked on because area Member of Parliament Sheal Mulyata has not...
Read more
Feature Politics

Bill10 is the gravedigger of Zambia’s democratic tradition – Sishuwa

Chief Editor - 2
If passed into law, the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill Number 10 of 2019 would weaken institutions like elections and the constitution that offer...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bill10 is the gravedigger of Zambia’s democratic tradition – Sishuwa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 2
If passed into law, the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill Number 10 of 2019 would weaken institutions like elections and the constitution that offer...
Read more

President Lungu accused of ripping both the party and Republican constitutions for his selfish motives

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 51
Some Concerned Patriotic Front members have accused President Edgar Lungu of ripping both the party and Republican constitutions for his selfish motives. In...
Read more

Dr Chilufya must step down to pave way for investigations-UPND

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
The United Party for National Development (UPND) is baffled at the magnitude of sarcasm from State House that “there is no law compelling Lungu...
Read more

Honorable Lusambo, why should Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe apologize to President Lungu?

Feature Politics editor - 40
By Alexander Vomo I’m writing this article in response to the nonsense going on in the government. This is a country of democracy and we...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 166 times, 166 reads today]

Related Posts: