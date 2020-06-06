We cannot get overly familiar with the intolerable images of unarmed African American men dying on flimsy grounds, and in many cases, by the hands of people ordained to protect them. African Americans have suffered disproportionately under the heavy yolk of a partial justice system. The chorus of supplications for a fairer, just and equitable society has often fallen on deaf ears. While progress has been made, more is still needed to reach the “promised land” of a racially just society. But we cannot afford to ignore these death cries any longer. These traumatic events of race relations serve as collective summons for all to move from postures of stagnant passivity and a deadening complacency, to a reasoned determination, needed to bend the “long arc of the moral universe” towards a just society. Racism has for centuries exerted its baneful influence on American society. It is precisely for these reasons that we all need to rally together to urgently extricate the malevolent grip of racism, off the tender neck of America’s race relations.
A moral revolution is needed
A “moral revolution”, as Dr Martin Luther King Jr put it, is urgently needed now more than ever. A collective righteous indignation against racism is needed to safe guard our societies against its corrosive effects. This is the most urgent work of today, or else we run the danger of racial hatred and bigotry being permanently codified in societal institutional structures. We need to forge new beginnings of race relations and strive mightily for a racially just society for all. The hope of America lies in its diversity, as “the land of the free and home of the brave.” In the end, the greatness of America should not only lie in the towering military might, the technological and scientific exploits, but also in an expansive redemptive moral vision that is rooted in the ideals of human solidarity and dignity, which also should be the envy of the world.
By Sula Mazimba MD, MPH
.
I fell to take Blacks seriously on certain issues. We have run away from Ubuntu and accept anything white. When my President ECL insisted that Ubuntu doesn’t accept gay , my fellow zambian blacks called him all sorts of names. We’ve lost Ubuntu that’s why those who have been abroad tend to forget local languages insisting on English. You may wake up but you’ll never unite
I have every sympathy for those blacks who had no option to decide whether they wanted to live in diaspora. I am talking about black Americans and British whose ancestors were forcefully sold as slaves. However I don’t share any sympathy for those lazy Africans who are so weak minded with inferiority complex that they decided to seek asylum in diaspora. How do you follow people that colonised you and then expect them to think of you as equals? Continue living there and risking your necks being kneeled on like a chicken
You have to be beautiful, sex and fit to go prostest. You need sneakers too.
Now I answered why Zambians never protests anymore….
Protesting in chitenges, no sneakers and fat. The only protests we see are those fat coward women on Facebook videos. Women who eat nshima for breakfast can’t walk for 1 hour.
Here we go again with another Zambian with “An elephant in the room “syndrome, more than 50 Zambians were killed by marauding mobs for been suspected I mean suspected to be gassers, tuli ndwiiii to date, we have hate speech peddlers , just yesterday this DMMU guy with a females voice was peddling hate speech, I could even feel how much hate he has for the people in south, that hate if he was given chance to kill he would do it, tuli ndwiii, but we are ready to protest about xenophobic attacks in south Africa and racial discrimination in the US. We are hypocritical people.
There’s a viral video making rounds on Zambian social media…, where a Zambian man in Luanshya sh!t himself because he was almost strangled on his neck using bare hands by a ZAMBIAN POLICEMAN while in custody because of a woman.
Zambian police are worse they treat foreigners like semi-gods, while routinely engage in cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, including torture, and murder to extract confessions, from fellow Zambians
Zambian has more problems to be worrying about race relations in the west……
Lungus assults on democratic freedoms of citizens and his shielding of gassing suspects responsible for mass murder are more pressing issues closer to home