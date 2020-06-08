9.5 C
Feature Politics

12 UPND Officials in Kitwe Detained by Police for illegal Gathering

By Chief Editor
12 officials from the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kitwe have been detained by Police in connection with illegal gathering.

Five officials led by UPND Kitwe District Vice Chairman Chrispin Chomba were picked up at Bulangililo Market on Saturday as they were distributing free face masks to traders.

They are detained at Riverside Police Station.

Mr Chomba is aspiring to contest the Kwacha Parliamentary seat next year.

Seven others officials were picked up at a private home in Chamboli and are detained at Wusakile Police Station.

The officials were yet to be charged by news time.

Meanwhile, the arrests have angered Kitwe District Chairman Elvis Nkandu.

“if really donating face masks is a crime then I dont know where this country is heading to. What type of leadership is this? I want to condemn the arrest of our members in Kitwe,” Mr Nkandu said.

“We are aware that on the same day Patriotic Front officials and members were also meeting and distributing mealie meal and no one was arrested,” he said.

4 COMMENTS

  3. These PF criminals are running scared now, and are using the police to harass innocent citizens. But their time is up. They’ve seen the writing on the wall. Next year, we the Zambian people will kick out this good for nothing criminal administration, and put all the corrupt gangsters in prison. That includes gangster in chief, Edgar Al Capone Lungu. By the way, we need to start expanding the prisons ASAP, because a whole lot of PF criminals will be occupying them next year. Come quickly 2021. We can’t wait to take our country back from these PF bandits.

    1

