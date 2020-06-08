12 officials from the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kitwe have been detained by Police in connection with illegal gathering.

Five officials led by UPND Kitwe District Vice Chairman Chrispin Chomba were picked up at Bulangililo Market on Saturday as they were distributing free face masks to traders.

They are detained at Riverside Police Station.

Mr Chomba is aspiring to contest the Kwacha Parliamentary seat next year.

Seven others officials were picked up at a private home in Chamboli and are detained at Wusakile Police Station.

The officials were yet to be charged by news time.

Meanwhile, the arrests have angered Kitwe District Chairman Elvis Nkandu.

“if really donating face masks is a crime then I dont know where this country is heading to. What type of leadership is this? I want to condemn the arrest of our members in Kitwe,” Mr Nkandu said.

“We are aware that on the same day Patriotic Front officials and members were also meeting and distributing mealie meal and no one was arrested,” he said.

