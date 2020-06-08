9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 8, 2020
BFlow explains his State House reconciliatory meeting with Bowman as Youths Express Outrage

By Chief Editor
Some Youths have taken to social media condemning musician Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-Flow after pictures emerged he and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo had a meeting at State House today.

B-Flow had emerged a hero among many Zambians especially the youths after he refused to apologize to President Edgar Lungu as demanded by Mr Lusambo for allegedly insulting President Edgar Lungu.

However, pictures have emerged showing B-Flow and Lusambo having a good time at State House after the two allegedly reconciled over their misunderstandings.

According to reports from State House, the Zambian musician and Mr Lusambo reconciled few hours after the Minister denied live on Hot FM having talked about B-Flow in his counsel to Gospel musician Kings Malembe.

But on social media, Zambians have expressed their anger saying the issues raised by B-Flow among them unemployment, gold mining, poor government and abuse of human rights were not about him and Mr Lusambo but represented the majority of youths.

They have wondered why Mr Lusambo has not reconciled with the youths for calling them disgruntled and only called B-Flow.

Others have vowed to teach both B-Flow and Mr Lusambo a lesson by voting the PF out of Government next year while others have described B-Flow as a traitor who in his wisdom went to State House to be silenced.

However, Bflow issued the statement below to explain his position

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Bflow with the Presidential Press Aide Mr Isaac Chipampe and the Political Advisor Mr Chris Zumani Zimba
PRESS STATEMENT

8th June, 2020

ENGAGE US RESPECTFULLY

My fellow disgruntled youths,

I’m greatly humbled and inspired by the support and counsel that I have received and continue to receive from my fellow youths during the recent and ongoing discussions on important national matters. I’m also grateful to the many senior citizens that have offered guidance and support towards the critical issues that we have been raising as youths.

From time immemorial, youths have played a vital role in the development of Zambia including the attainment of Independence, contribution to the national GDP as key players in the formal and informal sector and more.

Our ongoing discussions on important national matters have created an atmosphere of openness and wider youth engagement in national development issues. If properly managed, this atmosphere can stir our country towards national prosperity. This goes to show the positive side of social media. In this regard, we must continue enjoying and exercising our freedom of expression. However, if not properly managed, this new atmosphere also has the potential to instigate chaos in our great nation. I have noted some of the contributions to our discussions and I must state that a few have high propensity to cause unnecessary confusion. Obviously, there are some people with other agendas that may want to take advantage of our progressive debate thereby sidetracking us from our critical national development concerns such as ill treatment of Zambian workers by some foreign investors, youth unemployment, corruption, freedom of expression, gold mining etc. Therefore, we must not lose focus on the important issues we have raised and we should continue raising them using all platforms available to us.

I strongly believe that our efforts in trying to get the government leadership to listen and act on our concerns are not in vain.

Today State House invited me for a meeting with the Presidential Press Aide Mr Isaac Chipampe and the Political Advisor Mr Chris Zumani Zimba in order for them to get a clear picture of the issues that youths like myself are raising. I clearly made my submissions without fear or favor and they were well noted. After we concluded our meeting, the President’s Political Advisor invited Lusaka Provincial Minister Hon Bowman Lusambo who was also at State House for another meeting in order for me to express my concerns to him regarding his recent remarks which were injurious to me. It was cordial and of mutual respect, a platform at which I was assured of government’s respect for our freedom of expression.

This is as it should be and we remain resolute to continue to monitor this positive window of commitment to the development process.

In conclusion, I am delighted to know that I have contributed to the enhancement of youth engagement and participation in raising concerns and positive views on development issues. I will continue to use my platforms to speak for the voiceless in a respectful and non-partisan way and I hope that the government will also engage with us in a respectful manner.

May the good Lord bless the disgruntled youths of mother Zambia.

Brian Bwembya A.K.A B’Flow

13 COMMENTS

  1. Mature way of dealing with things. We are civilised humans who can engage each other rather than following the uncivilized ways of the childish bally. We know he is finding confusion in universities across country. When he is charged with treason for second time, he shouldn’t expect sympathy. We don’t take lightly the peace we enjoy. Kz

  2. By the way if you don’t agree with my comment above, chances are you are an angry opposition supporting diaspora who cannot even vote. So frankly I couldn’t care less what you think of our government or president. You don’t have a say after all. You can talk all you want but with the moment to make decisions comes in 2021, you are ineligible.

  5. I said it that the problem why these useless artists fail to enter the global entertainment industry is that they are used by Zambian politicians.

    Ba muvala pa kamwa mwana uyu nakasaka ka tuma thousand dollars.

    These are sellouts and be careful!

    PF must go!

  6. That is it, they bought him. Zambians are so cheap. They can even sale their own mother just to make Money. Flipping the Coin, IF it was a Picture with HH the Same Lusambo would be expressing his Dullness not in agreement. Ubupuba wapa Zambia. If this is about reconsiliation. B FLOW, visit HH TOMORROW.

  8. Mwapona ba b-flow. You should not have gone there. Do you in your heart believe that PF has a genuine desire to address problems facing the youth? No. The answer is a big no. You should have stood your ground. What then happens to the revolution you have called for? Look at how PF has destroyed the economy? Do you think the president and his cronies have the nation at heart? Do you think situation Zambia is in is actually an accident? No. My brother you have messed up big time. Where is the public apology by Lusambo? Can’t you see that Zambia is turning into a dictatorship. You could have done it for the innocent girl who was killed in the hostels at UNZA. You chose to dine with the devil. Well that is also your right.

    • Hopefully, you looked after yourself whilst you were there.

      You probably needed to seek advice from independent people who have rubbed shoulders with government people.

  9. B Flow lives in civilised society where dialogue is key to development. He wanted dialogue and he has been given dialogue. For those who are condemning him, hard luck. Someone of you will not even go to the street to demonstrate. He raised the red flag. Never apologised to what he said and what he stànds for. He is my hero!

  10. Any body can be silenced.The magic is to take him To state house.If you want to visit state house try to challenge Government of the day.

  11. Useless I just feel like throwing up.
    Please God help us…open the eyes of everyone to see and realize that the PF is garbage…full of mastermind thieves.
    We are all tired.

  12. Njala sivintu.

    After a big meal at State house, B Flow emerges smiling.

    B flow has been a youth for 40 years. Let us be serious please.

    Africans say they do not like corruption, yet when given the chance, the become corrupt.

    So anyone that complains will be given a 100 Kwacha and they will keep quiet.

    These wannabe musicians should just keep in their lanes.

    The only way to save Zambia is to vote PF out.

