Monday, June 8, 2020
It’s unfortunate that Africa has Neglected Intra-Travel for a long time-Chitotela

Chairperson for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation Regional Commission for Africa Ronald Chitotela has called on the tourism sector leaders on the continent to appreciate the importance of intra-Africa travel.

Speaking when he addressed the 63rd UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa Virtual Meeting this morning, Mr Chitotela said it is unfortunate that Africa has neglected intra-travel for a long time.

Mr Chitotela said he believes that the only way Africa’s tourism industry will be sustainable is when the continent changes its marketing strategies and approaches by focusing the tourism promotional and marketing efforts on intra-Africa travel.

He said African Tourism will only be sustainable once the continent overcomes the challenges that are currently hindering many Africans from travelling within the continent, with travellers finding it easier and more cost effective to travel abroad than within the continent.

And UNWTO Secretary General Ambassador Zurab Pololikashvili said there is need for Africa to do more to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 as the continent starts to re-open the boarders for international travellers.

He said normal international travels are expected to resume in the month of September 2020 and that there is need for the continent to work on infrastructure for restart of the opening of the airwaves.

Ambassador Zurab said has suffered a decrease in travellers from 60 percent to 80 percent and that more than 2 million jobs have been lost world over.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission Dr. AmaniAbou-Zeid said the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about challenges in the aviation sector and interruption of marine corridors.

She said this has led to negative effects on both household and national economies and the sooner the tourism sector rebounds the better.

The meeting was scheduled to take place in March in Seychelles in the historical and botanical city of Victoria on Mahé Island, in April but could not take place due Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Mahé Island is renowned of one of Africa’s best white-sand beaches,endemic palms and orchids, as well as giant tortoises and fruit bats. today, the city of victoria has emerged as one of Africa’s important cities on our continent home to a vibrant, friendly and hospitable people with a rich cultural heritage.

This is according to a statement issued by Ministry of Tourism and Arts spokesperson Sakabilo Kalembwe.

Tourism and Arts Minister, Hon. Ronald Chitotela chairing the 63rd Virtual Commission meeting for Africa
  1. Corrupt man, why not return your loots so that we boom the local tourism and tell my relatives in Shiwangandu about the goodness of Victoria falls.

    PF must go!

