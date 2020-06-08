The Zambia Police Service has warned of stern action against individuals that are planning to conduct an illegal protest today.

Inspector-General of Police says the Zambia Police Service has information of some people who have been paid by political players to cause confusion in the country.

Mr. Kanganja says the officers are ready to deal with the protesters and will not allow anyone to destabilize the peace that the country enjoys.

He told ZNBC News that people are allowed to express themselves, but this should not be done under political influence whose objective is to cause unrest in the country .

Mr. Kanganja has also dismissed reports that the Zambia Police service has arrested some people that went to apply for a permit to conduct a peaceful demonstration.

He said the stories are false and should not be taken seriously.

Meanwhile, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has said that the Opposition leaders together with bedfellows in civil society are seeking to incite Zambian youths into placing their own lives and careers in danger.

Mr. Chanda said that if these people cared so much, they would have been the one on the streets protesting as opposed to putting the lives of other people’s children at risk.

Mr. Chanda said that President Edgar Lungu is not against freedom of expression but this should be done within the confinement of the law, adding that Freedom of expression comes with responsibilities, and those who exercise it should not defame others.

Mr. Chanda has since challenged Opposition leaders and their friends in civil society to stop inciting innocent young people and instead take it upon themselves to protest on the streets.

