Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Depoliticise The Gold Mining Sector

By Chief Editor
By Webby Banda CTPD-Senior Researcher (Extractives)

The first step in crafting a formidable Gold game plan should be to depoliticize the sub-sector. It is important to stress that any plan that is going to be advanced will depend on the current political climate. Political involvement at any level of the value chain will overshadow any strategy to transform Gold into a strategic mineral. Gold being strategic should induce macroeconomic stability and alleviate poverty levels. Therefore, there is need for Government to exhibit selflessness in the management process.

The government will need to nature transparency and accountability. Once this is achieved, the Zambian citizens will have confidence in the implemented management systems subsequently granting the government the social license to operate.

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) wishes to note that Gold has the potential to spark conflict if not properly managed. Therefore, it is important that Government cautiously manages this resource to prevent civil strife.

CTPD thinks that Government needs to seriously scrutinize foreign applications of mining and exploration licenses to ensure that the proceeds from gold are not fueling conflict in other nations.

Once a national gold plan is formulated, there will be a need for the Government to disclose it to host communities before they can advance any exploration and mining activities in these areas. Failure to do so will result in these community members feeling left out in the exploitation process of this strategic mineral.

The Centre also thinks that the basic idea behind Gold exploitation should not only be centered on channeling this resource to the Bank of Zambia to prop up the national reserves, but it must alleviate poverty levels through the vehicle of artisanal and small-scale mining

The concept of poverty alienation in communities hosting Gold must be centered on the following:

  1. Creation of employment at all levels of the value chain;
  2. Creation of hospitals and schools; and
  3. Creation of linkages to other business sectors.

CTPD has just finalized a study on Gold mining and will be churning out some recommendations to Government that will potentially transform the sector in a tool that will promote macroeconomic stability and alleviate poverty levels. The Centre is willing to support the Government in developing a formidable game plan for Gold mining.

  1. I thought everything CPTD has said is already in place??? These organisations tend to like to issue media statements before sitting down with the main stakeholders, in this case Mines Ministry and ZCCM-IH. No news here.

