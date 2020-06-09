9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
type here...
Headlines

We will continue identifying hard working civil servants and reward them with promotion to senior positions-Lungu

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
Headlines We will continue identifying hard working civil servants and reward them with...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu says his government will continue identifying hard working civil servants and reward them with promotion to senior positions.

The President says there is no better way of motivating officers in the government other than promoting them from among their own rank and file.

Speaking during the swearing ceremony of newly appointed Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche, President Lungu however emphasized that the appointment of Civil Servants to senior government positions is carefully scrutinized and on merit.

The Head of State advised Mrs Mwiche not to disappoint him or the people of Zambia who have placed their confidence in her.

President Lungu also urged Mrs Mwiche that as she take up the new position she should take advantage of her 28 years of experience in government where she has specialized in strategic planning, policy formulation, organizational design and systems, to help turn around the social and economic fortunes of eastern province.

He expressed confidence that with this vast institutional memory both in the government and donor agencies, Mrs Mwiche will focus on efficiently re-organising the provincial administration in the eastern province.

President Lungu further urged the new Permanent Secretary not to lose sight of the country’s aspirations of the seventh national development plan as it is a blueprint for the country’s development agenda.

He said his government is in a hurry to deliver quality services across all sectors to the people of Zambia in line with the seventh national development plan.

President Lungu says he therefore, expect her to work hard and contribute to this realization.

Until her appointment, Mrs Mwiche served in the position of director planning and information in the ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

She is a seasoned Civil Servant having worked for 28 years with her first appointment in 1992 being that of organisation design and systems officer in the management development division at cabinet office.

President Lungu said her hard work and commitment to duty earned her the position of director in the same department in 2002.

[Read 217 times, 217 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous article12 UPND Officials in Kitwe Detained by Police for illegal Gathering
Next articleCourt of Appeal Takes Strong Exception to the Commentaries on Vedanta vs ZCCM-IH

3 COMMENTS

  2. You mean you will continue identifying bootlickers and promote them to senior positions? What do you know about hardworking?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sports

Ponga: Pre-1990 Players Were Better Developed

sports - 0
Football consultant and columnist Ponga Liwewe says the quality of players over the last thirty years cannot march the standard set pre-1990. Observations have been...
Read more
Feature Politics

Zambian Parliament to Resume its Sittings Today

Chief Editor - 1
The 4th session of the 12th National Assembly which was abruptly adjourned sine die due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 will resume today. Clerk...
Read more
Headlines

FRA advised to revise the Maize Price Offer of K110

Chief Editor - 0
Sub-chief Munyambala of the Kaonde speaking people in Mufumbwe district has expressed concern over the K110 price by which the Food Reserve Agency (FRA)...
Read more
Columns

Depoliticise The Gold Mining Sector

Chief Editor - 1
By Webby Banda CTPD-Senior Researcher (Extractives) The first step in crafting a formidable Gold game plan should be to depoliticize the sub-sector. It is important...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

BFlow explains his State House reconciliatory meeting with Bowman as Youths Express Outrage

Headlines Chief Editor - 57
Some Youths have taken to social media condemning musician Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-Flow after pictures emerged he and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman...
Read more

HH Encourages Musicians to Continue Speaking out on the Many Injustices

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has encouraged musicians to continue speaking out on the many injustices Zambians have suffered under the PF regime. Mr Hichilema...
Read more

Landmark Judgment in Chirwa, ZR Case Raises Legitimate Concerns, says Mumba

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
MMD president Nevers Mumba says the court ruling in the case of Professor Clive Chirwa and Zambia Railways is landmark and confirms that late...
Read more

Plot to cause unrest in Zambia exposed, as ZANASU calls for removal of Higher Education Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 50
A student Union mother-body has called for the removal of Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba from the Ministry of Higher Education as a...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 217 times, 217 reads today]

Related Posts: