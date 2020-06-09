President Edgar Lungu says his government will continue identifying hard working civil servants and reward them with promotion to senior positions.

The President says there is no better way of motivating officers in the government other than promoting them from among their own rank and file.

Speaking during the swearing ceremony of newly appointed Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche, President Lungu however emphasized that the appointment of Civil Servants to senior government positions is carefully scrutinized and on merit.

The Head of State advised Mrs Mwiche not to disappoint him or the people of Zambia who have placed their confidence in her.

President Lungu also urged Mrs Mwiche that as she take up the new position she should take advantage of her 28 years of experience in government where she has specialized in strategic planning, policy formulation, organizational design and systems, to help turn around the social and economic fortunes of eastern province.

He expressed confidence that with this vast institutional memory both in the government and donor agencies, Mrs Mwiche will focus on efficiently re-organising the provincial administration in the eastern province.

President Lungu further urged the new Permanent Secretary not to lose sight of the country’s aspirations of the seventh national development plan as it is a blueprint for the country’s development agenda.

He said his government is in a hurry to deliver quality services across all sectors to the people of Zambia in line with the seventh national development plan.

President Lungu says he therefore, expect her to work hard and contribute to this realization.

Until her appointment, Mrs Mwiche served in the position of director planning and information in the ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

She is a seasoned Civil Servant having worked for 28 years with her first appointment in 1992 being that of organisation design and systems officer in the management development division at cabinet office.

President Lungu said her hard work and commitment to duty earned her the position of director in the same department in 2002.

