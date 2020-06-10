9.5 C
FAZ Mourns National Assembly FC Player

By sports
The Football Association of Zambia is mourning the passing of National Assembly midfielder Davie Lungu.

Lungu, 27 passed away on June 10 in Lusaka at Chawama First Level Hospital after an illness.

The midfielder joined the FAZ National Division One League side in January, 2020 from Mumbwa Medics.

“We are sad to learn of the death of Davie Lungu who played for National Assembly. His death is particularly saddening given that he was in the prime of his playing days,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

Lungu’s funeral is at his parents’ house at number 227/19 Chimwemwe Rd, Old Chawama.

