FOREIGN Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji says President Edgar Lungu has directed that all the government projects that were initiated in Northwestern Province must be completed.

The minister says President Lungu is determined to develop Northwestern province in order to prove that he has the province at heart.

And Mr Malanji has also advised Northwestern province members of Parliament not to shun government ministries instead, they should work with the government in order to take the much-needed development to the province.

He says the President has instructed those who hail from Northwestern province to unite and work together.

“President Lungu has instructed those of us who come from North Western to unite and work together for the betterment of the Province” Says Malanji.

The minister has also disclosed that President Edgar Lungu will once again visit the province next month to monitor some of the projects being undertaken in the province.

“President Lungu is a President for the people of Zambia that is the more reason why he is taking development to all the parts of Zambia. He will next month again visit Northwestern province to monitor some of projects being undertaken.” He says.

The foreign affairs minister who hails from Northwestern province also disclosed that government will soon start working on the Mutanda- Mwinilunga Road because it is in a bad state.

The minister was speaking in an exclusive interview with Northwestern Province PF media team reporter.

