Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Colleges of Education to be on Monday 29 June-General Education Minister

By Chief Editor
General Education Minister David Mabumba has announced that the reopening of Colleges of Education which were closed due to COVID-19 will be on Monday 29 June 2020 .

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Mabumba said that the reopening will begin with graduating students to enable them prepare adequately for their final exam at the end of the year.

“This is because the Ministry does not want to disturb the academic calendar for the final year students as they are writing their final examination,”he added.

Mr. Mabumba explained that after the announcement by the government under the Leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on the re-opening of Higher Learning Institutions for final year students, his Ministry went around the country to inspect the preparedness of the Institutions for reopening .

Mr. Mabumba disclosed that the tour was successful and encouraged stakeholders to continue supporting school managers and get involved in ensuring that institutions are safe for students to learn.

He further assured the public that the Ministry will ensure that it continues taking a cautious approach as the Colleges Education re-open on 29th June 2020.

Mr. Mabumba has since advised returning students to bring their own face masks, soap and hand sanitizer as they report back to school as DMMU continues to deliver other Personal Protective Equipment in schools to ensure that the environment remain always safe .

And Mr. Mabumba said that non-graduating students will continue with E-learning until such a time that they will return to college.

He also said before opening institutions will have their facilities inspected and certified by relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the General Education Minister has tested Negative to covid 19 test.

Mr. Mabumba disclosed that after his tour around the country, he saw it safe that he tests especially after also visiting covid-19 risky places.

“I decided to take the covid-19 test after the tour because I visited even epi centers, i didn’t want to endanger my team so I took a test on Sunday and results on Monday Showed that I tested negative.

The General Education Minister has since urged people not to fear to test for COVID-19 but to take time to have themselves tested for the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

