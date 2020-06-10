The opposition Forum for Democracy and Development has urged stakeholders to discuss the merits and demerits of the contents of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 instead of calling for the withdrawal of the entire document from parliament.

Party Acting Spokesperson Yotam Mtayachalo says by doing so, stakeholders will be offering a service to the nation than condemning the whole Bill.

Mr Mtayachalo says there is no doubt that the current constitution needs refining to cure some lacunas.

He however said in the midst of controversy, there is need for consensus building over this issue instead of shooting down the whole Bill to avoid going into the 2021 general election with the same constitution which disadvantages the opposition.

Mr Mtayachalo says he will not be drawn into naming political parties which opposes everything the PF does because there are so many political parties in Zambia which have different approaches to national issues.

Calls have continued from stakeholders for the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 to be withdrawn calling it progressive.

[Read 244 times, 244 reads today]