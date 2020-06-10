9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Debates the Bill 10 than just calling for the Withdrawal-FDD

By Chief Editor
36 views
6
Feature Politics Debates the Bill 10 than just calling for the Withdrawal-FDD
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The opposition Forum for Democracy and Development has urged stakeholders to discuss the merits and demerits of the contents of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 instead of calling for the withdrawal of the entire document from parliament.

Party Acting Spokesperson Yotam Mtayachalo says by doing so, stakeholders will be offering a service to the nation than condemning the whole Bill.

Mr Mtayachalo says there is no doubt that the current constitution needs refining to cure some lacunas.

He however said in the midst of controversy, there is need for consensus building over this issue instead of shooting down the whole Bill to avoid going into the 2021 general election with the same constitution which disadvantages the opposition.

Mr Mtayachalo says he will not be drawn into naming political parties which opposes everything the PF does because there are so many political parties in Zambia which have different approaches to national issues.

Calls have continued from stakeholders for the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 to be withdrawn calling it progressive.

[Read 244 times, 244 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleTake Advantage of UPND Wrangles in Western Province and ensure Total takeover-Davies Mwila
Next articleAll Projects Started in North Western Province Must be Completed

6 COMMENTS

  1. The dictator president of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, has died at the age of 55, No one in his country Burundi is going to miss him expect his circle of pompwess. Nkurunziza like” Jameson” ruled his country with impunity for years, arresting opponents, stifling media outlets and cracked down on those who were brave enough to speak out .

    2
    1

  2. FDD is right. You don’t throw the baby out with the water. Bill 10 is a proposal which must be discussed by the MPs and throw out parts like deputy ministers and retain parts like proportional representation

    1
    3

  3. Well Mutayochalo. What are they afraid of debating the bill? Through the debate people may agree with the aggressors or not.Thats the way of exposing what’s contenciou in the bill and the only mature way of dealing with issues. Debate if indeed you points to prove that bill 10 intention are not good!

    1

  4. If FDD was a serious party and not just on paper, they would have participated in the numerous bye elections and would have produced MPs that the would have sent to go and debate against the yea yea yea yea , but due to lack of foresight and vision (ichimonwa) in Bally”s voice, they only wait for presidential elections to pop up and when they do they fail to adopt MPs in three quarters of the constituencies.

    1
    1

  5. I do support the thoughts of Mtachalo , opposition is there to discuss issues of the nation they are there to correct the wrong and come up with what works for the citizens.
    Opposition must go and expose the wrong and propose what is fair for the nation you cannot just shoot down what you haven’t discussed , if there are good proposals go and accept them , the bad proposals you strike them out that is good for the nation.
    It is the work of all politicians to argue their points out with sober minds , than just saying stop it , no they cannot stop because they are politicians whose work is to do politics.

    1

  6. Costa said yesterday that MPs will be sold and be bought like Vitumbuwa during this session. Lets wait and see which MP will be a CHITUMBUWA.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 4

Government Moves in to Curb Loss of Revenue Earned Through Mineral Royalty Tax Payment

The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has announced that with effect from 1st July, 2020, the Ministry will...
Read more
Rural News

All Projects Started in North Western Province Must be Completed

Chief Editor - 6
FOREIGN Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji says President Edgar Lungu has directed that all the government projects that were initiated in Northwestern Province must be...
Read more
Feature Politics

Debates the Bill 10 than just calling for the Withdrawal-FDD

Chief Editor - 6
The opposition Forum for Democracy and Development has urged stakeholders to discuss the merits and demerits of the contents of the Constitution Amendment Bill...
Read more
Feature Politics

Take Advantage of UPND Wrangles in Western Province and ensure Total takeover-Davies Mwila

Chief Editor - 15
THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) has directed the ruling party leadership in Western Province to take advantage of the ongoing wrangles in the opposition...
Read more
Headlines

The stance taken by Catholic Bishops on BILL 10 is progressive

Chief Editor - 15
The Democratic Party has supported the position taken by Catholic Bishops on the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019. Democratic Party spokesperson...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Take Advantage of UPND Wrangles in Western Province and ensure Total takeover-Davies Mwila

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) has directed the ruling party leadership in Western Province to take advantage of the ongoing wrangles in the opposition...
Read more

Fear has Gripped the Nation and Many People are Scared of Speaking Out

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 34
Catholic Bishops have said that fear has gripped the nation and many people are scared of speaking out on many issues affecting them. The Zambia...
Read more

Voting in the Bulilo Local Government by-election in Chilubi district gets underway

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
Voting in the Bulilo Local Government by-election in Chilubi district, Northern Province is under way. Polling stations opened at 06:00 hours and are...
Read more

Zambian Parliament to Resume its Sittings Today

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
The 4th session of the 12th National Assembly which was abruptly adjourned sine die due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 will resume today. Clerk...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 244 times, 244 reads today]

Related Posts: