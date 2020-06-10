The opposition Forum for Democracy and Development has urged stakeholders to discuss the merits and demerits of the contents of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 instead of calling for the withdrawal of the entire document from parliament.
Party Acting Spokesperson Yotam Mtayachalo says by doing so, stakeholders will be offering a service to the nation than condemning the whole Bill.
Mr Mtayachalo says there is no doubt that the current constitution needs refining to cure some lacunas.
He however said in the midst of controversy, there is need for consensus building over this issue instead of shooting down the whole Bill to avoid going into the 2021 general election with the same constitution which disadvantages the opposition.
Mr Mtayachalo says he will not be drawn into naming political parties which opposes everything the PF does because there are so many political parties in Zambia which have different approaches to national issues.
Calls have continued from stakeholders for the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 to be withdrawn calling it progressive.
The dictator president of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, has died at the age of 55, No one in his country Burundi is going to miss him expect his circle of pompwess. Nkurunziza like” Jameson” ruled his country with impunity for years, arresting opponents, stifling media outlets and cracked down on those who were brave enough to speak out .
FDD is right. You don’t throw the baby out with the water. Bill 10 is a proposal which must be discussed by the MPs and throw out parts like deputy ministers and retain parts like proportional representation
Well Mutayochalo. What are they afraid of debating the bill? Through the debate people may agree with the aggressors or not.Thats the way of exposing what’s contenciou in the bill and the only mature way of dealing with issues. Debate if indeed you points to prove that bill 10 intention are not good!
If FDD was a serious party and not just on paper, they would have participated in the numerous bye elections and would have produced MPs that the would have sent to go and debate against the yea yea yea yea , but due to lack of foresight and vision (ichimonwa) in Bally”s voice, they only wait for presidential elections to pop up and when they do they fail to adopt MPs in three quarters of the constituencies.
I do support the thoughts of Mtachalo , opposition is there to discuss issues of the nation they are there to correct the wrong and come up with what works for the citizens.
Opposition must go and expose the wrong and propose what is fair for the nation you cannot just shoot down what you haven’t discussed , if there are good proposals go and accept them , the bad proposals you strike them out that is good for the nation.
It is the work of all politicians to argue their points out with sober minds , than just saying stop it , no they cannot stop because they are politicians whose work is to do politics.
Costa said yesterday that MPs will be sold and be bought like Vitumbuwa during this session. Lets wait and see which MP will be a CHITUMBUWA.