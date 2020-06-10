9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Rural News

PF’s Timely Delivery of Input has led to the Maize Bumper Harvest

By Chief Editor
The Patriotic Front (PF) party says Farmers in Monze District have recorded a maize bumper harvest following government’s timely delivery of inputs to more than 28,000 beneficiaries farmers under the programme.

And the PF has advised the opposition members of parliament to desist from denouncing government and campaigning during funerals as it was a wrong place and time to do so.

Speaking during a walk-in interview with ZANIS ,Bweengwa Constituency PF Chairman Mainza Kabwata noted that the district was food secure due to the successfully implementation of the farmer Input support Programme (FISP) which resulted in a bumper harvest.

He said timely delivery of farming inputs during the 2019/2020 farming season was testimony of government’s unwavering commitment to support the agriculture sector and sustain its growth in the District.

“I can tell you that small scale farmers are grateful to government for timely and successful implementation of the FISP which has resulted in a bumper harvest and ultimately household food security in the entire District,” said Mr. Kabwata.

Mr. Kabwata also says most farmers were happy with the maize floor price announced by FRA adding that most farmer’s production costs were covered by government through the FISP.

He said the upward adjust of the floor price of the commodity from K80 during the 2018/2019 marketing season to K110 during this year’s marketing season was a fair deal which should encourage small scale farmers to sale to the agency and reap meaningful profits.

“ I want to say that most farmers I have interacted with are happy with the floor price of K110 because they are beneficiaries of the FISP and the price is also a reasonable upwards adjustment,’’ said Mr. Kabwata adding that most farmers in the area are waiting for FRA to sale their commodity.

And Mr. Kabwata has taken a strong swipe at opposition law makers in the habit of campaigning and denting the image of government during funerals at the expense of talking about fulfilling their ‘botched’ promises.

He pointed out that it was disheartening to hear some opposition law makers in the District talking ill about the PF government that it did little to cushion the hunger situation last year but added that the government made tremendous efforts in the relief food distribution in the District thus ensuring that no one died of hunger.

Mr. Kabwata has since advised people in Monze to support government on its path to continue to bring development to the area.

And Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner, Peter Mwiinde has attributed the consistent high agricultural productivity in the district to good agricultural policies by the government.

Mr Mwiinde has noted that the district has consistently continued to record an increase in maize yields annually due to early delivery of farming inputs and enhanced agricultural extension services to small scale farmers in the area.

According to the 2019/2020 crop forecast, Kapiri Mposhi District has recorded a total of 173,432 metric tonnes of maize yields, ranking the district highest in country.

In the 2018/2019 farming season, the district recorded the second-highest maize production in the country with a total yield of 124,339 metric tonnes of the commodity.

Speaking during a District management meeting Mr Mwiinde said the government had ensured that it provided agricultural inputs on time through the e-voucher system to farmers in the area.

“I want to commend the government of his excellency Dr. Edgar Lungu for spearheading the implementation of good agriculture policies that are now bearing fruit in our district as we have consistently remained on top in maize production in the country,’’ Mr Mwiinde said.

Mr Mwiinde has since implored small scale farmers in the district not to sale their maize at low prices to briefcase buyers.

And District Agricultural Coordinator (DACO) Chiluba Wabalika said his ministry has intensified extension services in all the 53 agricultural camps and was encouraging small scale farmers to adopt conservation farming for improved crop yields.

Mr Chiluba said in the 2019/2020 agricultural season the district increased the yield of maize per hectare planted to 2.2 tonnes from 1.9 tonnes in the 2018/2019 farming season.

He said the 173,432 metric tonnes was harvested from 59,506 hectares planted.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

