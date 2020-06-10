THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) has directed the ruling party leadership in Western Province to take advantage of the ongoing wrangles in the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and ensure a total takeover.

Speaking when he addressed the media at his Office, Wednesday morning, PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila said that going into next year, Western Province will be a PF stronghold.

Mr MWila described yesterday’s electoral victories in Two by-elections held in Western Province and One in Northern Province as a sign of the people’s appreciation for the massive development being spearheaded by His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

“The Patriotic Front yesterday emerged victorious in all the three Ward by-elections namely Bulilo Ward in Chilubi district, Northern Province and Nakato and Imalyo Wards in Nalikwanda constituency of Mongu district, Western Province. I want to say this is a sweet victory for the party. The people in Western and Northern Provinces voted for the PF because of the developmental agenda that is being spearheaded by the party and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The people of Zambia have spoken loudly that they want development and development can only be brought by the PF government which was given the mandate to run the affairs of this country,” said Hon Mwila.

“I want to appeal to the leadership in Western Province to take advantage of the ongoing infighting and wrangles within the UPND in Western Province and ensure that we completely take over. Come 2021, Western Province will be our stronghold.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General has called for discipline within the PF in Eastern Province.

“PF remains a disciplined party and we will maintain discipline. We will also ensure that whoever created the reported wrangles in Eastern Province is disciplined. The Provincial Chairman is instructed to ensure that whoever is involved, disciplinary action must be taken so that the Province can get back to normal. We want order. Eastern Province is our stronghold and we do not expect anyone to bring confusion in the Province.”

