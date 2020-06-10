THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) has directed the ruling party leadership in Western Province to take advantage of the ongoing wrangles in the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and ensure a total takeover.
Speaking when he addressed the media at his Office, Wednesday morning, PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila said that going into next year, Western Province will be a PF stronghold.
Mr MWila described yesterday’s electoral victories in Two by-elections held in Western Province and One in Northern Province as a sign of the people’s appreciation for the massive development being spearheaded by His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
“The Patriotic Front yesterday emerged victorious in all the three Ward by-elections namely Bulilo Ward in Chilubi district, Northern Province and Nakato and Imalyo Wards in Nalikwanda constituency of Mongu district, Western Province. I want to say this is a sweet victory for the party. The people in Western and Northern Provinces voted for the PF because of the developmental agenda that is being spearheaded by the party and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The people of Zambia have spoken loudly that they want development and development can only be brought by the PF government which was given the mandate to run the affairs of this country,” said Hon Mwila.
“I want to appeal to the leadership in Western Province to take advantage of the ongoing infighting and wrangles within the UPND in Western Province and ensure that we completely take over. Come 2021, Western Province will be our stronghold.”
Meanwhile, the Secretary-General has called for discipline within the PF in Eastern Province.
“PF remains a disciplined party and we will maintain discipline. We will also ensure that whoever created the reported wrangles in Eastern Province is disciplined. The Provincial Chairman is instructed to ensure that whoever is involved, disciplinary action must be taken so that the Province can get back to normal. We want order. Eastern Province is our stronghold and we do not expect anyone to bring confusion in the Province.”
Look at this sadist called Davies Mwila.. Just prepare yout party to exit next year.
PF must go!
Agony is fighting for Western Province only to lose traditional Strongholds and power … Kikikiki
MMD was winning all bye Elections only to lose everything. It’s not difficult for PF to retain power because of incumbency. Trouble is when you become deaf to the cries of the people and becoming brutal to anyone with divergent views, then you are sure to lose everything and remain with hungry strongholds!
@Madilu system, tell our Fuhrer to hold an emergency strategy meeting. PF is switching to guerrilla tactics. We need to go toe to toe with the PF militias. Stop posting here and advise the Fuhrer to wake the hell up, we can’t lose 2021 again.
@Chikubabe its called a Two front war, its not an easy one but let them have fun.
Meanwhile elsewhere……….!!!!!
The only hope for UPND is for history to repeat itself. What a lame ideology! The Bembas who are the majority voters will never vote for HH the way the Tongas will only vote for another tonga.
Kci walasa iyo point, they are comparing ati MMD was winning by-elections but lost power. They are forgetting that MMD had national character that is why they ruled for 20 years but these UPND morons have been participating in elections from 2001 and they have failed to wrestle power.
Davies is right, same to UPND who have gain copperbelt , Northern, Luapula and now tally taken over Lusaka… And Lusambo has contributed to total PF’s total loss of two provinces, GBM one province.
I am a strong supporter of UPND . I however do not believe in the party strategies. Every time we are getting closer to General elections something somewhere within our party goes wrong and we start loing grounds. If weare not careful I see us losing next year’s election again. I guess it is something to do with our leadership. Maybe they have been there for too long and have run out of ideas. Dear Members and leaders we cannot afford to lose this election next year. We need to change our stratergy against PF. Complaining all the time and walking out of parliament has failed. Even getting power through the courts has failed. Where are we going wrong? We lost to Mwanawasa we lost to Rupiah , we lost to SATA and twice we lost to Edgar….Is this real ? Is it the leadership? Has…