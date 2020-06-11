Cabinet has approved in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal and replace the Railways Act, Cap. 453 of 1984 in order to reform the rail transport subsector.

Cabinet agreed that it is important to enhance private sector participation through the open-access regime in order to develop and sustain the rail subsector.

President Edgar Lungu called for a 15th special cabinet meeting yesterday at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka to deliberate on important policy matters aimed at providing policy guidance.

In a statement released to the media, Chief Government Spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya said that that the creation of open-access rules and regulations will allow private sector players to access the railway system as long as they meet the conditions prescribed and do not exceed the design capacity of the particular railway.

“This decision of Cabinet might even allow companies such as those in the mining sector to run railway companies of their own operations,” she disclosed.

“The current structure of the sub-sector and the railway legislation is that the sub-sector entirely depends on the Treasury as the main financier. Therefore, the Government is required to finance the railway infrastructure, rolling stock and workshop equipment.”

Hon Siliya was confident that with increased investment in the road infrastructure in the country, especially, since 2013, road transport has been depended upon for transportation of goods and services and this has increased the cost of maintaining the roads.

“There is a need, therefore, for a renewed policy and planning to facilitate infrastructure development for rail transport and also encourage private sector investment in the rail subsector,” she said.

The Chief Government Spokesperson also disclosed that Cabinet approved the Revised National Intellectual Property Policy for implementation by various stakeholders in both Government and outside Government.

She said Cabinet is convinced that with the Policy in place, this will ensure effective and efficient use of intellectual property as an instrument for stimulating socioeconomic, industrial, technological and cultural development.

“The focus of the Revised Policy is to strengthen capacities for innovation, creativity, research and development, essential for knowledge generation, product and process development. The Policy will protect innovators and researchers through patents, copyright and trademarks, which enable people to earn recognition or financial benefit from what they invent or create,” she added.

“Cabinet also approved the ratification of the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection. The African Union Convention represents commitments by Member States to take measures on a range of issues, including cybercrime, cyber security, electronic transactions, and protection of personal data.”

Hon Siliya further said Cabinet approved an eleven member Board of the National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council in accordance with the provisions of section five of the National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council Act, No. 10 of 2002 of the Laws of Zambia.

She stated that the National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council is currently operating without a Board following the expiration of the term for the previous Board.

“This has resulted in underperformance of the National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council as certain key policy matters that require the decision of the Board cannot be made in the absence of the Board members. The Board is required to provide strategic direction to the National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council in order to ensure corporate governance and attainment of its functions as stipulated in the Act,” said Hon Siliya.

She also disclosed that Cabinet approved the closure of the Zambia National Provident Fund (ZNPF) member accounts, which are being administered by the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) on a custodial basis.

