An Association of College Students, ZACOSU says it will not take part in any planned protests because they believe in dialogue before any action is taken.
ZACOSU President Peter Bwalya has advised all students not to be used in any protests or illegal activities.
Mr. Bwalya also says under the prevailing conditions of the Covid-19, Zambia cannot afford to have gatherings and demonstrations which have the potential to contribute to the spread of the virus.
Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Bwalya also distanced his association from remarks by Zambia National Students Union President Misheck Kakonde, who is calling for the removal of Brian Mushimba as Higher Education Minister.
However, many students from the University of Zambia and Copperbelt University took to blogs calling for Mr. Mushimba to be removed for the Ministry. Union leaders from both UNZA and CBU today attended training workshop for ZANASU and students leaders at Cosmic Lodge.
UNZA students who took turns to post on UNZA Watchdog platform and other social media wondered how, if the Minister was proactive, would have failed to know that some of the student leaders who have been meeting are secretly engaged behind his back to mobilise students in countrywide protests against Government.
And Mr. Bwalya however said the Union is disappointed with sentiments from members of society especially politicians who are misleading students and the public that there is NO COVID-19 and that there is no need to adhere to guidelines to prevent the pandemic.
He has thanked President Edgar Lungu for reopening institutions of higher learning and other sectors of the economy.
Meanwhile, ZACOSU Vice President Charles Mbobela has called on all members of parliament to give the people of Zambia full representation when the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 is taken back to parliament rather than walking away.
Mr. Mbobela said the youth will not allow politicians to rob them of very progressive bills like it was in 2016 when the amendment to the bill of rights through the referendum was denounced for political reasons.
He said Bill 10 has progressive clauses such as the mixed member representation system and the revision of the provision of presidential election petitions.
Mr Mbobela said the unprogressive clauses that stakeholders were concerned about have been removed by the Select committee that was tasked to scrutinize the bill.
PF stooges. Almost gave them the benefit of the doubt until they brought in Bill 10. Stup!d m0r0ns.
Uko
Yaba UNZASU and COBUSU have done a ka B Flow Don’t Kubeba. This student politics awe mwe
College students meeting at a lodge. That was just sex party gathering, PF allowances. There so many colleges they could meet at.
University Students nowadays speak before reasoning. ..just cadre mentality. Be proactive, intelligent, logical, analytical, brave and researchful
Well done students. U guys speaking the same language on need to burn the country down through senseless demonstrations! It was University students through ZANASU and not college students. Well done!!!!
These college student leaders speak with their tummies. Thy don’t represent us at all. Can even trust zanasu which is fearless to call out anyone than these chaps
Wise choice from educated folk. Do not be misled by evil opposition leaders and diasporans who want you to risk your life for them while they and their ugly kids sit comfortably at home.
Nevers Mumba was right about these youths of today. Zambia wouldn’t have gained gained independence early 1964 with such attitude.
Who is going to fight their rights if they can’t participate in the revolution?
Three years after you will be back begging and complaining of non availability of job opportunities.
The time is now, PF must go!
KZ and Bwalya will you give jobs these students after studying?