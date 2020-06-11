An Association of College Students, ZACOSU says it will not take part in any planned protests because they believe in dialogue before any action is taken.

ZACOSU President Peter Bwalya has advised all students not to be used in any protests or illegal activities.

Mr. Bwalya also says under the prevailing conditions of the Covid-19, Zambia cannot afford to have gatherings and demonstrations which have the potential to contribute to the spread of the virus.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Bwalya also distanced his association from remarks by Zambia National Students Union President Misheck Kakonde, who is calling for the removal of Brian Mushimba as Higher Education Minister.

However, many students from the University of Zambia and Copperbelt University took to blogs calling for Mr. Mushimba to be removed for the Ministry. Union leaders from both UNZA and CBU today attended training workshop for ZANASU and students leaders at Cosmic Lodge.

UNZA students who took turns to post on UNZA Watchdog platform and other social media wondered how, if the Minister was proactive, would have failed to know that some of the student leaders who have been meeting are secretly engaged behind his back to mobilise students in countrywide protests against Government.

And Mr. Bwalya however said the Union is disappointed with sentiments from members of society especially politicians who are misleading students and the public that there is NO COVID-19 and that there is no need to adhere to guidelines to prevent the pandemic.

He has thanked President Edgar Lungu for reopening institutions of higher learning and other sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, ZACOSU Vice President Charles Mbobela has called on all members of parliament to give the people of Zambia full representation when the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 is taken back to parliament rather than walking away.

Mr. Mbobela said the youth will not allow politicians to rob them of very progressive bills like it was in 2016 when the amendment to the bill of rights through the referendum was denounced for political reasons.

He said Bill 10 has progressive clauses such as the mixed member representation system and the revision of the provision of presidential election petitions.

Mr Mbobela said the unprogressive clauses that stakeholders were concerned about have been removed by the Select committee that was tasked to scrutinize the bill.

