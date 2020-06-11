9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 11, 2020
type here...
General News

Government trashes trendy Cop Bikes purchase story

By Chief Editor
36 views
7
General News Government trashes trendy Cop Bikes purchase story
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has described as fictitious and malicious stories that ut spent U$ 700,000 to purchase one thousand bicycles for the Zambia Police Service.

Pictures showing a female police officer on one of the new trendy bicycles has been doing rounds on social media with some bloggers speculating that government spent US$ 700 on each bicycle.

ButMinistry of Home Affairs Spokesman Nephas Chifuta said the allegations are meant to mislead Zambians.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs wishes to refute media speculations that Government has bought one thousand bicycles at a cost of U$ 700,000 breaking the cost of one bicycle to U$ 700.00 which is equivalent to K700.000 as fictitious, malicious and meant to mislead Zambians,” Mr Chifuta said.

“The accurate information is that these bicycles were a donation by the Government of Japan to the Zambia Police Service to facilitate policing in places that cannot be accessed using motor vehicles,” he said.

“The Inspector General of Police Mr Kaoma Kanganja, after the donation directed that the bicycles be distributed to all provinces under the Community Services Directorate to enable Victim Unit officers and other specialised units carry out sensitization programmes.”

“The allegation that Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has confirmed on behalf of Government to have bought the bicycles for the Police Service, is just the imagination if the author and the cost of the bicycles does not exist,” he said.

“We wish to warn individuals and cliques with the habit of posting false and malicious articles on social media to desist from the practise as the act amounts to criminality.”

“Furthermore, we advise members of the public to to disregard the information with the contempt it deserves.”

[Read 310 times, 310 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleDWF Zambia signs MoUs With Four Political Parties PF, FDD, UPND and MMD

7 COMMENTS

  1. We used to make bicycles in Zambia.

    We even used to make cars.

    We used to have a full fledged manufacturing industry.

    Now, we just make corrupt politicians that has their own citizens.

  4. Poverty of the mind in opposition members and diasporans is what leads to this type of thinking and fake news. And they wonder why they keep losing by elections. Very sad for them. 2021 we are ending political careers in the tribal party.

    1

  5. But if the government of Japan donated why dont you let them confirm this…plus thats one of the cheapest bikes I have seen for a long time it has no gears, no rear and front suspension…where is the head protection as well.

    1

  6. Can’t the Japanese embassy clear the air for transparency sake?

    It appears the PF government has lost trust by zambians.

  7. These bicycles will be helpful in the rural areas, those that have been to remote areas understand that transport can be a challenge. Huge Thank You to the Japanese Government for the kind gesture.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 7

Government trashes trendy Cop Bikes purchase story

Government has described as fictitious and malicious stories that ut spent U$ 700,000 to purchase one thousand bicycles for...
Read more
Feature Politics

DWF Zambia signs MoUs With Four Political Parties PF, FDD, UPND and MMD

Chief Editor - 1
Southern African Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with four Zambian political parties to formalise their commitment to working...
Read more
Columns

Checks and Balances: There is no us and them; We are in this together

Chief Editor - 2
By Stephen Nyoni The provision of checks and balances is a stipulated undertaking guaranteed within the emblems of democratic practice and governance. It comes...
Read more
General News

College Students To Stay Away From Planned Protest

Chief Editor - 10
An Association of College Students, ZACOSU says it will not take part in any planned protests because they believe in dialogue before any action...
Read more
Headlines

I am not inciting any youths to rise against PF government-HH

Chief Editor - 11
Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says he is not inciting the youths in Zambia to rise against President Edgar Lungu’s administration. Mr Hichilema says Zambian...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

College Students To Stay Away From Planned Protest

General News Chief Editor - 10
An Association of College Students, ZACOSU says it will not take part in any planned protests because they believe in dialogue before any action...
Read more

I did not target the entire music industry in my counsel to Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe

General News Chief Editor - 38
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has clarified that he did not target the entire music industry in his counsel to Gospel Artist Kings Malembe...
Read more

Colleges of Education to be opened on Monday 29 June-General Education Minister

General News Chief Editor - 3
General Education Minister David Mabumba has announced that the reopening of Colleges of Education which were closed due to COVID-19 will be on Monday...
Read more

Kariba Dam repair works back on course

General News Chief Editor - 14
The Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project is progressing after temporary Covid-19 setbacks were overcome when it got essential service status. To ensure the six-year project is...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 312 times, 312 reads today]

Related Posts: