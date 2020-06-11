Mighty Mufulira Wanderers coach Tenant Chembo says the relegation threatened giants are preparing themselves for a dogfight when the league resumes as proposed in July.

The nine–time champions and their FAZ Super Division opponents have not tasted any league action since early March when the 2019/202 season was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mighty will return to action in a precarious position sitting second from bottom on the log with nine games left before their FAZ Super Division fate is decided as their attempt to avoid their fourth demotion since their first-ever relegation in 2002.

“We have got to fight; there is no two ways about it. It is a dogfight,” Chembo said.

Chembo was hired by Mighty in mid-January and has three draws and one win from seven matches in charge.

Mighty headed into the break with a shock 3-0 away win over early season pacesetters Red Arrows.

They beat Red Arrows 3-0 away in their last home game on March 7.

But they have three huge crunch matches when the season restarts with the first against defending league champions Zesco United at home who beat them 2-0 away in the first leg in Ndola.

Mighty will later visit second placed Green Eagles away in Choma who beat them 2-1at Shinde Stadium.

Thereafter Mighty hosts unpredictable Nkwazi after finishing 0-0 in the first leg in Lusaka.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]