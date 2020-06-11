The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will conduct a VIRTUAL consultative and information exchange mission for Zambia from June 22 to July 1, 2020.

And, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has directed all officials in the Ministry of Finance to deeply reflect on the forthcoming assignment and prepare a well-structured engagement strategy.

He also emphasised the need to identify competent and dedicated staff, who will adequately allocate time to prepare for the assignment in order for the country to obtain the best possible conclusive outcome on future cooperation with the Fund.

Dr Ng’andu has asked his management team to closely monitor the cleaning-up of all the required data requirements and ICT facilities in preparation for seamless engagement with the IMF.

During the staff mission, the IMF team will conduct virtual consultative and information exchange sessions with Central Government, Bank of Zambia, Zambia Revenue Authority, and other stakeholders in the Zambian economy.

Dr Ng’andu has implored relevant public sector agencies to adopt mindsets that are positive, symbiotic, and systemic.

He also emphasised the need for accuracy in the production of debt related data, firmness in the implementation of liability management measures, and a sound domestic arrears dismantling programme.

The Minister said this at his office in Lusaka during the weekly top-management visioning-and-milestone-setting meeting on economic policy, fiscal affairs, tax policy financial management, and internal controls.

Present were Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, Permanent Secretary, Economic Management & Finance Mukuli Chikuba, Permanent Secretary, Budget and Economic Affairs Dr Mulenga Pamu, Accountant General Kennedy Musonda and Controller Internal Audit Chibwe Mulonda.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Ministry of Finance Spokesperson, Chileshe Kandeta.

