Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano has announced that the voter registration exercise will commence on 18th October 2020 ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Mr Nshindano said the exercise will be undertaken for 30 days nationwide.

Addressing Journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr Nshindano said the Commission has also reviewed stakeholder concerns and recommendations about its intensions to embark of a new register of voters targeting 9 million voters.

He revealed that the budget for the voter registration has been reduced from about K800 million to K600 million and continues to be in touch with the treasury.

Mr Nshindano said the Commission has further maintained Al Ghurair of Dubai to Print 2021 Ballot Papers after two companies requested that Commission review the awarding of the contract to the company.

He added that people in the Diaspora will not be allowed to vote in 2021 but will be considered in future elections.

Mr Nshindano said in order to meet the deadlines ahead of the 2021 General elections in view of the COVID-19, the Commission has had to revise the election time table taking into consideration that the election date is enshrined in the republican constitution.

He said the Commission carried out a critical analysis of the activities and the time ahead of the 12th August 2021 when Zambia is scheduled to hold the general elections.

Mr Nshindano says reports of plans to reschedule the elections are untrue because such is a constitutional matter.

And Mr Nshindano has indicated that Prisoners will also vote in the forthcoming General Elections and that the commission has made steady progress in this regard.

