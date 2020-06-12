9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...
Headlines

ECZ Unveils Plans for the 2021 General Elections, People in Diaspora will not be allowed to Vote

By Chief Editor
36 views
7
Headlines ECZ Unveils Plans for the 2021 General Elections, People in Diaspora will...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano has announced that the voter registration exercise will commence on 18th October 2020 ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Mr Nshindano said the exercise will be undertaken for 30 days nationwide.

Addressing Journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr Nshindano said the Commission has also reviewed stakeholder concerns and recommendations about its intensions to embark of a new register of voters targeting 9 million voters.

He revealed that the budget for the voter registration has been reduced from about K800 million to K600 million and continues to be in touch with the treasury.

Mr Nshindano said the Commission has further maintained Al Ghurair of Dubai to Print 2021 Ballot Papers after two companies requested that Commission review the awarding of the contract to the company.

He added that people in the Diaspora will not be allowed to vote in 2021 but will be considered in future elections.

Mr Nshindano said in order to meet the deadlines ahead of the 2021 General elections in view of the COVID-19, the Commission has had to revise the election time table taking into consideration that the election date is enshrined in the republican constitution.

He said the Commission carried out a critical analysis of the activities and the time ahead of the 12th August 2021 when Zambia is scheduled to hold the general elections.

Mr Nshindano says reports of plans to reschedule the elections are untrue because such is a constitutional matter.

And Mr Nshindano has indicated that Prisoners will also vote in the forthcoming General Elections and that the commission has made steady progress in this regard.

[Read 212 times, 212 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleUZI Zambia Limited formally withdraws from the Mobile Market
Next articleChairperson of the House of Chiefs calls for the support of Bill Number 10

7 COMMENTS

  1. “…And Mr Nshindano has indicated that Prisoners will also vote in the forthcoming General Elections and that the commission has made steady progress in this regard…”

    This is where lungu will be stealing from.
    He needs every scrap of vote , where in the world do prisoners vote ?

    1

  3. In a corrupt country like Zambia with a corrupt zero morals head of state like lungu

    , expect prisons to be half empty , expect society to be flooded with criminals who have exchanged their vote for freedom

  4. Yes prisoners have the same rights as any other citizen, being in prison can not deprive them from voting. Prisoners are allowed to vote in any democratic country where democratic values are uphold.

    1

  5. Forget voting from outside Zambia, however,
    does this mean that those of us who hold valid voters cards but are in the diaspora will not vote if we came to Zambia during election time? Sounds like voters cards are being changed, can someone please confirm if voters cards are changing, Thanks.

  6. I’m registering whether ECZ likes it or not and i will vote whether Edgar Lungu likes or not. Only God can stop me from exercising my voting rights.

    I need to remove this corrupt government

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 1

Chairperson of the House of Chiefs calls for the support of Bill Number 10

Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, Chief Kaputa is calling on Members of Parliament to support the Constitution of...
Read more
Headlines

ECZ Unveils Plans for the 2021 General Elections, People in Diaspora will not be allowed to Vote

Chief Editor - 7
Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano has announced that the voter registration exercise will commence on 18th October 2020 ahead of...
Read more
Economy

UZI Zambia Limited formally withdraws from the Mobile Market

Chief Editor - 2
UZI Zambia Limited has formally written to the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) informing them that they will not be entering the...
Read more
Columns

Militarisation of Zambia Police

editor - 7
At a time when some countries are demanding demilitarisation and de-politicisation of their police forces the Zambia Police Service is heading in the opposite...
Read more
Columns

Bill 10 is a bad piece of legislation and it stinks-Msoni

Chief Editor - 10
All People's Congress Leader Nason Msoni has condemned the PF leadership and their surrogates for resorting to attacking the church and the bishops for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

B-Flow turns down an invitation from government to attend today’s Youth Engagement Meeting

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
Musician Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-Flow has turned down an invitation from government to attend today's Youth Engagement Meeting. B-Flow has cited lack of...
Read more

Zambia to hold a consultative and Information exchange meeting with IMF

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will conduct a VIRTUAL consultative and information exchange mission for Zambia from June 22 to July 1,...
Read more

Cabinet Approves Move to Open up the Railway Industry to the Private Sector

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
Cabinet has approved in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal and replace the Railways Act, Cap. 453 of 1984 in...
Read more

I am not inciting any youths to rise against PF government-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says he is not inciting the youths in Zambia to rise against President Edgar Lungu’s administration. Mr Hichilema says Zambian...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 212 times, 212 reads today]

Related Posts: