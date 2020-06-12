Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, Chief Kaputa is calling on Members of Parliament to support the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 when it is tabled for second reading in parliament.

Chief Kaputa says there has been a lot of effort to de-campaign Bill 10 further misleading some unsuspecting members of the public.

The Traditional Leader has demanded that all Members of Parliament both from the opposition and the ruling Party should stand resolute and perform their civic duties diligently on behalf of the people who voted for them.

He said this is the most civilised way of dealing with governance matters and giving an opportunity to the citizenly to be enlightened about the intended contents of Bill 10 to the governance of the nation.

Chief Kaputa emphasised that the Members of Parliament should ensure that they debate the contents of the Bill in the House in and highlight the advantages and disadvantages of the Bill.

He said at a media briefing in Lusaka that some Members of Parliament have deliberately not explained the contents of Bill 10 to the citizenry in their constituencies, hence leaving room for misinformation and speculations.

