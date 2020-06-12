The government has published the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 in Gazette number 12 of June 12, 2020.

Justice Minister, Given Lubinda, says this is to stop the peddling of misinformation among citizens.

Speaking during a press briefing where he presented the gazetted version of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 in Lusaka today, Mr. Lubinda urged the public to read the Bill to give themselves comfort and assurance.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment of ensuring trust and consensus building in the legislative process.

And, Mr. Lubinda said Bill 10 has been the most inclusive and comprehensive Constitutional refinement process in the country’s political history.

He said the process lasted longer for any stakeholder to make their submissions, making calls for the withdrawal of the Bill unwarranted.

Mr Lubinda said the government is shocked to hear renewed skepticism on Bill 10 despite having given confidence to everyone that the parliamentary select Committee recommendations would be incorporated in the new constitution.

He appealed to all members of Parliament not to deny their electorates and Zambians in general their wisdom.

Mr. Lubinda wondered whether those calling for the withdraw of Bill 10 are concerned about issues that were raised when they pushed for the refinement of the Constitution.

He said such people are Not true to their conscious that the country should undergo similar circumstances of Presidential petitions after the 2021 elections.

