9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Government publishes the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 to stop speculations

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
Feature Politics Government publishes the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 to stop speculations
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has published the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 in Gazette number 12 of June 12, 2020.

Justice Minister, Given Lubinda, says this is to stop the peddling of misinformation among citizens.

Speaking during a press briefing where he presented the gazetted version of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 in Lusaka today, Mr. Lubinda urged the public to read the Bill to give themselves comfort and assurance.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment of ensuring trust and consensus building in the legislative process.

And, Mr. Lubinda said Bill 10 has been the most inclusive and comprehensive Constitutional refinement process in the country’s political history.

He said the process lasted longer for any stakeholder to make their submissions, making calls for the withdrawal of the Bill unwarranted.

Mr Lubinda said the government is shocked to hear renewed skepticism on Bill 10 despite having given confidence to everyone that the parliamentary select Committee recommendations would be incorporated in the new constitution.

He appealed to all members of Parliament not to deny their electorates and Zambians in general their wisdom.

Mr. Lubinda wondered whether those calling for the withdraw of Bill 10 are concerned about issues that were raised when they pushed for the refinement of the Constitution.

He said such people are Not true to their conscious that the country should undergo similar circumstances of Presidential petitions after the 2021 elections.

[Read 181 times, 181 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleUS President Donald Trump Authorises Sanctions against the International Criminal Court

3 COMMENTS

  1. This man doesn’t understand. We have ready it, and we don’t want it period. We know you have mixed good and evil stuff in it hence we don’t want it period. And we know your agenda…

    1

  2. Your lies will be exposed as many people were just parroting your nonsense. Bring it on and translate it in major local languages tukamone

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 3

Government publishes the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 to stop speculations

The government has published the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 in Gazette number 12 of June 12,...
Read more
General News

US President Donald Trump Authorises Sanctions against the International Criminal Court

Chief Editor - 5
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized sanctions and additional visa restrictions against International Criminal Court ("ICC" or "the Court") personnel in order...
Read more
Feature Politics

Chairperson of the House of Chiefs calls for the support of Bill Number 10

Chief Editor - 10
Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, Chief Kaputa is calling on Members of Parliament to support the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill number 10...
Read more
Headlines

ECZ Unveils Plans for the 2021 General Elections, People in Diaspora will not be allowed to Vote

Chief Editor - 22
Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano has announced that the voter registration exercise will commence on 18th October 2020 ahead of...
Read more
Economy

UZI Zambia Limited formally withdraws from the Mobile Market

Chief Editor - 8
UZI Zambia Limited has formally written to the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) informing them that they will not be entering the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chairperson of the House of Chiefs calls for the support of Bill Number 10

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, Chief Kaputa is calling on Members of Parliament to support the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill number 10...
Read more

PF asks to Join a Case that seeks to De-Register Parties that have not held a Convention

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 26
The Patriotic Front (PF) seeks to be joined to a petition where a Legal advocate wants the Constitutional court to order for the deregistration...
Read more

Bill number 10 of 2019 answers the demands of Zambians to amend the current constitution-Nakachinda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda says the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019, answers the demands of Zambians to amend the current...
Read more

DWF Zambia signs MoUs With Four Political Parties PF, FDD, UPND and MMD

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
Southern African Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with four Zambian political parties to formalise their commitment to working...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 182 times, 182 reads today]

Related Posts: