Zesco United defender David Owino says the defending FAZ Super Division champions must set the standard when the league resumes in July after a four-month pause due to the covid-19pandemic.

Owino said every team faces the huge challenge of scrapping off the rust since the last competitive games was played on March 8.

With nine games left, Zesco are currently fifth and four points behind leaders and their Ndola archrivals Forest Rangers as they chase an unprecedented fourth successive FAZ Super Division title.

“For sure it will be a bit difficult because we have stayed for long without playing football. You know in football there is a difference between match fitness and just training and it is not only us but most teams will struggle as we start for sure because of match fitness,” Owino said.

“All-in-all it is work, and we have to try and do our best to come out of this.

“And you know Zesco is a championship team so there will be not time for laxity so we have to just reorganize quickly and try in that short period that we will be given to give our best.”

The status of those standing ahead of Zesco in title race has Nkana sitting at number four on 43 points; Green Eagles have 44 points while Napsa Stars are one point behind leaders Forest on 45 points.

“I believe by now the team has rested and those that were injured have recovered so we just hoping that when the league resumes we will go back to where we belong,” Owino said.

