9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 13, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Owino: Zesco United Must Hit The Ground Running

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Owino: Zesco United Must Hit The Ground Running
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United defender David Owino says the defending FAZ Super Division champions must set the standard when the league resumes in July after a four-month pause due to the covid-19pandemic.

Owino said every team faces the huge challenge of scrapping off the rust since the last competitive games was played on March 8.

With nine games left, Zesco are currently fifth and four points behind leaders and their Ndola archrivals Forest Rangers as they chase an unprecedented fourth successive FAZ Super Division title.

“For sure it will be a bit difficult because we have stayed for long without playing football. You know in football there is a difference between match fitness and just training and it is not only us but most teams will struggle as we start for sure because of match fitness,” Owino said.

“All-in-all it is work, and we have to try and do our best to come out of this.

“And you know Zesco is a championship team so there will be not time for laxity so we have to just reorganize quickly and try in that short period that we will be given to give our best.”

The status of those standing ahead of Zesco in title race has Nkana sitting at number four on 43 points; Green Eagles have 44 points while Napsa Stars are one point behind leaders Forest on 45 points.

“I believe by now the team has rested and those that were injured have recovered so we just hoping that when the league resumes we will go back to where we belong,” Owino said.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleDEC Reveal Probe on FAZ GS Kashala

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Owino: Zesco United Must Hit The Ground Running

Zesco United defender David Owino says the defending FAZ Super Division champions must set the standard when the league...
Read more
Feature Sports

DEC Reveal Probe on FAZ GS Kashala

sports - 3
The Drug Enforcement Agency has revealed its true mission to Football House last Thursday. DEC officers raided the Football Association of Zambia headquarters in Lusaka...
Read more
General News

President Edgar Lungu values the youths and will prioritize their welfare, Sports Minister

Chief Editor - 20
Youths, Sport and Child Development Minister Hon Emmanuel Mulenga have assured youths in the country that President Edgar Lungu values them and will prioritize...
Read more
Columns

Electoral Commission of Zambia Full Media Briefing on Electoral Process

Chief Editor - 7
Ladies and gentlemen On behalf of the Commission, I warmly welcome you all to this Media briefing and to the ECZ. We have invited you...
Read more
Feature Politics

30 days Voter registration might led to 2021 Voter Apathy – Chitika

Chief Editor - 10
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika has said that the proposed 30 days Voter registration might lead...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DEC Reveal Probe on FAZ GS Kashala

Feature Sports sports - 3
The Drug Enforcement Agency has revealed its true mission to Football House last Thursday. DEC officers raided the Football Association of Zambia headquarters in Lusaka...
Read more

DEC Raids FAZ

Feature Sports sports - 17
The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEC) mounted a Thursday afternoon raid on Football Association of Zambia’s base at Football House in Lusaka. DEC officers, armed with...
Read more

Mighty Bracing For Dogfight As League Restart Looms

Feature Sports sports - 2
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers coach Tenant Chembo says the relegation threatened giants are preparing themselves for a dogfight when the league resumes as proposed in...
Read more

FAZ Mourns National Assembly FC Player

Feature Sports sports - 0
The Football Association of Zambia is mourning the passing of National Assembly midfielder Davie Lungu. Lungu, 27 passed away on June 10 in Lusaka at...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: