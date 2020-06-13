Youths, Sport and Child Development Minister Hon Emmanuel Mulenga have assured youths in the country that President Edgar Lungu values them and will prioritize their welfare.
The Minister said this in Lusaka on Friday afternoon when he engaged the youths from four provinces to discuss how to enhance youth participation in available economic opportunities in mining, construction, agriculture/aquaculture, and manufacturing.
The meeting was organized by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Child Development in partnership with the National Youth Development Council.
Hon Mulenga disagreed that the meeting has been hurried according to social media reports and said the government has instead responded to the cry by the youths to be heard.
“We heeded your call to dialogue. I want to ensure that these meetings are held every two months,” he said.
He directed the National Youth Development Council Secretary David Musonda to ensure that such meetings are spread to all the provinces of the country.
He said even those that have shunned the meeting are welcome and find amicable ways to engage the government on issues affecting them.
He reaffirmed President Edgar Lungu’s commitments to the concerns, challenges, and recommendations of the youth.
“His Excellency President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia is growing our youth population into responsible and productive citizens. Therefore, the government is providing a conducive environment for the youths to full actualize their full potential,” said Hon Mulenga.
“I wish to inform this gathering that the government of His Excellency President Lungu is aware of the challenges faced by the youths which include; youth unemployment, limited access to affordable loans, user-friendly business financing, limited participation in governance among others.”
Speaking earlier, Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Child Development Permanent Secretary Joe Kapembwa said the government has provided a platform for youths to engage with the state on issues affecting them.
Mr. Kapembwa said the meeting was called to hear from youths as they called on the government to listen to them through different platforms such as social media, print and electronic media.
They wanted to do a B Flow on the disgruntled youths, lights, camera ,action, I think it did not go as planned, the meeting was like a fufu veve imbobo injojo in the wield, teti infilondolole bwino.
Iyoo ba youth mulabepwa, since whn did Edgar C. Lungu values the youth ad prioritized your welfare? How many years hs he bn in power ad now thts whn a minister come ad relay the message, this is a total lie. He he never do so, now tht his day are numbered tht whn his crowns start singing, all these years, they were just feasting.
My youth wake u ad don’t fall prey to these liers. The time to show them is now, your vote is the power to uproot them. Vote wisely.
This is a very shallow report
I encourage the youth to press on for their rights, its their future which is being messed up by fossils who won’t be there when things start crumbling. these fossils are living for today without looking at tomorrow, just look at how their roads are already crumbling and the youth of today will for a long time to come pay for those inefficiencies of PF impotence in leadership, fight on real people are with you fake ones are apologizing. AMWAPEALING
Be careful and focused ba hungry youths! You have Judases among you to help PF achieve their divide and rule! Divided we fail! PF has to show first what they have done for the youths since 2011, that is the 10 years they have been in power. Past performance is the best predictor for future performance. It’s clear as day that PF has nothing to offer apart from misery! Trust them at your own risk!
Well done for engaging the youths, Minister. You should put together more of such platforms. Social media gymnastics will never work.
Empty message bwana munster of sport. You can’t have a country where everything revolves around president Edgar Chagwa Lungu, not even in burundi. Please tell me another country. Are you saying that all of us youths should que up at his residence to be be given jobs? Surely by now these munsters must know that its a broken record.
The puctures dont look like the youths who are affected. Those must be munsters children.