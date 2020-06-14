The government says the Lusaka Decongestion project is a key catalyst to social-economic Development.

Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba says infrastructure being put in place will help people to conduct their business with ease.

He says the multimillion-dollar road expansion project is on time and expected to reduce travel time for people within the capital city.

Bishop Chomba says President Edgar Lungu has directed that the road works resume amidst the Coronavirus outbreak because development should continue despite challenges.

He has however appealed to motorists to be patient as works are ongoing because their movements maybe affected for a short while.

And Bishop Chomba has revealed that about 3-hundred trees have been planted along Nangwenya and Zambezi Roads to replace those being cut.

He said government is planting trees three times as much as those being cut down to mitigate the impact of climate change on the country.

