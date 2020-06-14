The government says the Lusaka Decongestion project is a key catalyst to social-economic Development.
Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba says infrastructure being put in place will help people to conduct their business with ease.
He says the multimillion-dollar road expansion project is on time and expected to reduce travel time for people within the capital city.
Bishop Chomba says President Edgar Lungu has directed that the road works resume amidst the Coronavirus outbreak because development should continue despite challenges.
He has however appealed to motorists to be patient as works are ongoing because their movements maybe affected for a short while.
And Bishop Chomba has revealed that about 3-hundred trees have been planted along Nangwenya and Zambezi Roads to replace those being cut.
He said government is planting trees three times as much as those being cut down to mitigate the impact of climate change on the country.
At what cost to the taxpayer? Imagine this selfsame project funded and designed by Indian govt of $250 million our govt only decided to contribute $15 million as down payment when they are spending $40 million on overpriced Fire trucks and millions more on Ambulances. You have cut down trees instead of designing around trees that have been around the 1960s I mean who is going to water these 300 trees you are planting? Have you put a budget aside for this?
Where are the trees that hv been planted on Nangwenya and Zambezi roads? Do they mean they intend to plant trees on these roads? First of all both roads are incomplete. Hw do u plant trees whn there’s still construction equipment to manoeuvre on these roads? Could it be improper reporting by LT ?
Chomba mussatanyoco…
He is responding to Davies Mwila who said ministers who not working won’t be adopted. Hoo sorry, who the fvck nominated that pile of manure Chomba?
Excellent news. Twalumba kapati. Ba diaspora fusekeni kutali
Nostra…. Chomba is no minister he is a PS…please stop drinking and blogging again!
Nostradamus has a toothpick for a pen1s. No wonder his insecurity