Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRC)’s will start as soon as all logistics are put in place.

Mr. Kampyongo said that Government is committed to rolling out the issuance of NRC’s ahead of the forthcoming Voter Registration exercise.

He said this in an interview with ZNBC news in Lusaka.

Mr. Kampyongo however said the advent of the Coronavirus Disease COVID-19 has impacted negatively on the process to issue the NRC’s, ahead of the forthcoming Voter Registration exercise.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) announced that the voter registration exercise will begin on October 18, 2020 and will run for 30 days.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano, said this marks a shift from the 60-day plan which the commission earmarked before the advent of COVID-19.

