Mobile issuance of National Registration Cards to start soon-Kampyongo

By Chief Editor
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRC)’s will start as soon as all logistics are put in place.

Mr. Kampyongo said that Government is committed to rolling out the issuance of NRC’s ahead of the forthcoming Voter Registration exercise.

He said this in an interview with ZNBC news in Lusaka.

Mr. Kampyongo however said the advent of the Coronavirus Disease COVID-19 has impacted negatively on the process to issue the NRC’s, ahead of the forthcoming Voter Registration exercise.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) announced that the voter registration exercise will begin on October 18, 2020 and will run for 30 days.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano, said this marks a shift from the 60-day plan which the commission earmarked before the advent of COVID-19.

6 COMMENTS

  1. Look at this boy Stephen Kampyongo he used to stand in the sun in Katondo Street all day as illegal currency dealer today he needs someone to hold an umbrella on top of his bald head. This mobile issuance of NRC is suspicious and just brinkmanship by PF.

    1

  2. Just shut up honorably…you make me sick…this administration is a joke..you have sold everything…You have ruined the country with the PF thug caders. You intimidate everyone…You forget that you are supposed to work for the people…it’s not the other way round.
    Ugly round fat face.

    2

  3. We’ve already been informed by secretary-general Davies Mwila that NRC issuance and voter registration are PF party programmes but paid for by everyone. As u turn up to register, just know that u will be giving your particulars to PF members and not government employees.

    2

  4. Again due to low thinking capacity outbreak under PF, both voters and NRC can be done by same government employees, by Ministry of Home Affairs on $700 bicycles and borrowed ambulances.
    Voters registration should be the on going exercise. I always wonder what kind of work ECZ do if their is no erections. They should be registering and updating those who died.

    2

  5. These guys are doing everything possible to win the 2021 elections. Does UNPD have strategies to win the 2021 elections? I personally doubt that but we will see.

  6. “ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano, said this marks a shift from the 60-day plan which the commission earmarked before the advent of COVID-19”
    Doesn’t it make more sense for the voter registration to be extended as opposed to shortening it due to covid?
    Can someone please help me understand the reasoning behind reducing the time?
    UPND should think and act, the PF know that new voters want change.

