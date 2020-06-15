Police in Lusaka have arrested a man identified as Clifford Choonde of Shalom area in Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound who is alleged to have shot and wounded three people among them his ex girlfriend who later died at UTH where they were all rushed for medical attention.

The incident occurred on 14th June, 2020 at 20 00 hours in Shalom area in Kanyama area at the residence of the female victim.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the report of shooting incidence was received from a member of the public that Barbara Sinonge aged 23 of Shalom area had been shot in the head using a pistol by her alleged former boyfriend Clifford Choonde and sustained a gunshot wound.

Mrs Katongo said the suspect further went on to shoot the alleged current intimate partner of the victim identified as Mwiinga Kalozye aged 29 of Kanono area in Kanyama Compound who sustained a gunshot wound in the chest.

She said the suspect further shot at Andrew Phiri aged 22 of Shalom area in Kanyama in the neck as he was trying to rescue the victims and sustained a gunshot wound in the neck.

Mrs Katongo said the assailant was later apprehended and beaten by a mob and sustained head injuries.

She said all the three victims were taken to UTH where the female victim Barbara Sinonge later died.

Mrs. Katongo said the firearm used in the act has been retrieved with some empty cartridges and one projectile picked at the scene.

She said the suspect is admitted to UTH under police guard and is likely to be charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

