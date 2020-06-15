Police in Lusaka have arrested a man identified as Clifford Choonde of Shalom area in Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound who is alleged to have shot and wounded three people among them his ex girlfriend who later died at UTH where they were all rushed for medical attention.
The incident occurred on 14th June, 2020 at 20 00 hours in Shalom area in Kanyama area at the residence of the female victim.
Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the report of shooting incidence was received from a member of the public that Barbara Sinonge aged 23 of Shalom area had been shot in the head using a pistol by her alleged former boyfriend Clifford Choonde and sustained a gunshot wound.
Mrs Katongo said the suspect further went on to shoot the alleged current intimate partner of the victim identified as Mwiinga Kalozye aged 29 of Kanono area in Kanyama Compound who sustained a gunshot wound in the chest.
She said the suspect further shot at Andrew Phiri aged 22 of Shalom area in Kanyama in the neck as he was trying to rescue the victims and sustained a gunshot wound in the neck.
Mrs Katongo said the assailant was later apprehended and beaten by a mob and sustained head injuries.
She said all the three victims were taken to UTH where the female victim Barbara Sinonge later died.
Mrs. Katongo said the firearm used in the act has been retrieved with some empty cartridges and one projectile picked at the scene.
She said the suspect is admitted to UTH under police guard and is likely to be charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
What about the PF mob, are they not going to be arrested? The criminal in this case are the thugs of Lusaka who beat up the “suspect”.
Extremely sad!! Such a senseless act resulting in a loss of life. May justice be prevail.
Zambians are waiting for the arrest of those who gassed innocent Zambians that led to death of 50 Zambians. We will not forget, just do your job.
Put this animal away and throw away the keys
These are results of allowing PF thugs with firearms and see now innocent people are killed and injured.
PF police, investigate thoroughly and these fire arms are from PF arsenal. We don’t want criminals.
PF must go!
Beer, Beer Beer ….This is why we saying do not open the bars. This guys is believed to have been drinking at one of the illegally opened bars. Arrest all those that have opened bars and night clubs.
Only PF caders has the habit of brandishing guns anyhow
What about that crimial who went round discharging fire arms, assaulting innocent people, kidnapping and torturing innocent people? When is he going to be arrested?
We have a son of Gray Zulu brandishing and tossing up pistols every where he must be arrested too. We don’t want criminals along the corridor of Power.
PF must go!